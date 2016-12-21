30 More Riotous UPND Cadres Granted Bail

Thirty more UPND cadres have been granted bail in the case they are charged with riotous behaviour.

The 30 join 11 others who were yesterday released on K2, 000 bail plus two working sureties.

Last Thursday all hell broke loose at the High Court when UPND cadres clashed with police leading to the arrest of over 45 cadres.

The UPND cadres are being represented by Lusaka lawyer Martha Mushipe.

High Court Judge Mwila Chitabo has suspended the hearing the UPND pursuit of their right to be heard in the presidential petition following the riots.

The cadres have been in custody from last Thursday awaiting their court appearance.