30 More Riotous UPND Cadres Granted Bail

Thirty more UPND cadres have been granted bail in the case they are charged with riotous behaviour.
The 30 join 11 others who were yesterday released on K2, 000 bail plus two working sureties.
Last Thursday all hell broke loose at the High Court when UPND cadres clashed with police leading to the arrest of over 45 cadres.
The UPND cadres are being represented by Lusaka lawyer Martha Mushipe.
High Court Judge Mwila Chitabo has suspended the hearing the UPND pursuit of their right to be heard in the presidential petition following the riots.
The cadres have been in custody from last Thursday awaiting their court appearance.
5 Comments
mugabe Robert
let them release our members
kalusa
why release them now they are danger to society
kabs kadafa
Comment
please dont u remove them, if not then charge them more than k3000 and above.
The Sai-j
Release them, we are so sorry for the case done.
Cacious Chikuni
So when are you telling us that our rights to be heard on Presidential petition will take place you idiots!