‘Disgruntled’ Joyce Nonde Backs Racist Horse Shoe Restaurant Owners

Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko may have courted controversy by giving upmarket joint Horse Shoe the all clear on racism allegations.
Simukoko who had a meeting with the management and employees said that her findings had revealed that the allegation that there was racism practiced against black clients at the Horse Shoe.
She has instead called for the arrest of the member of the public identified as Mika Mwambazi who blew the whistle after having allegedly being on the receiving end of a racist act.
Simukoko said that various investigative teams had been sent to the joint whose owners are of Greek descent and nothing of a racist nature had been established.
“Whatever you have been hearing about racism at this institution is not true. The workers, in our discussion with them have denied that this racism issue did not come from them but from an outsider,” said Simukoko.
“What they have are problems as in a normal working environment. As far as management and workers are concerned there is no racism at this place. It is conducive for everyone.”
The Horse Shoe was on the receiving end of a social media storm over the alleged racial remarks but from the business end it was business as usual.
In November Mwambazi reportedly attempted to make a reservation for her birthday gig at the Horse Shoe in Lusaka’s Rhodespark area.
But she was allegedly met with a horrific scene in which a black Zambian employee was being hurled with insults and racist comments by the place’s owners who are believed to be of Greek origin.
Mwambazi, disgusted by the ordeal later took them on but was instead called “a foolish black woman” by Nikki Ioannou believed to be part of the proprietors.
She was also told to “shut the f***** up” as she tried to defend the miserable and tormented Zambian worker who referred to at some point as a “good for nothing dog”.
13 Comments
kufahakurambwe
Bana Zambia!!! Nkondani nkanda. You are so backwards it is unbearable.
Native
This Mika Mwambazi ought to have recorded her spat with the so called owner with all her social media “sophistication” to convincingly prove her case. For all we know it may have been a result of a love affair gone bad and we all know how furious a spurned woman can be. Zambia fails to deal with so called leaders that openly and proudly practice tribalism like Chishimba Kambwili, Davies Chama whose acts and statements are very well documented on both print and electronic media. ECL himself is practising tribalism by “officially” appointing a Commission of Inquiry into the perceived voting pattern as if there is a law in the zambian constitution that specifically bars any area of zambia from voting for other political groupings except PF. The leadership should first set a good example on tribal/gender/labor relations before attempting to correct societal inequalities. Mrs. Simukoko should find a positive way of undoing the damage her predecessor did with retirement and pension administration, it will be for the greater public good. How does a public officer for instance give over 30plus years unbroken service and still not get their retirement packages? There are retirees that retired 9yrs ago but remain unpaid to date. What kind of management is that?
Jobs Mawere
The big issue here is job security. If those employees revail the true picture on racisim, they will end up being declared redanduct hence the need for them not revail the ordeal.
Terrible
@Native, why do you want to always “hide” the truth which everybody knows? Everybody knows that the current tribalism has its origins in the UPND where your Ackson Sejani with full support of the chuundu stated that UPND is for tongas and there can only be a tonga president. I am not aware of any retraction or apology from UPND, only fruitless attempts at window dressing with the likes of Nalumango Cannissius GBM when everybody knows thebl truth. Why do you think GBM is afraid of a convention? He knows its a foregone conclusion for HH but fir homself its the end of his “political career” if there is any such thing. All the Kambwilis are just commentators. As they say the best way to a snake is to hit hard on the head. And the snake is there in UPND.
Native
The “truth” terrible as in Chishimba Kambwili’s anti-tonga rantings? Or Davies Chama’s anti-tonga rhetoric, both of which are well documented? There’s even Panji Kaunda’s “umodzi kum’mawa”? If you’ve not noticed I never post comments in tonga because I can neither write or speak the language. But I do post comments in bemba because I can speak and write it. I give the tongas the benefit of doubt because had they been tribal and selfish they’d not have made the largest financial contribution towards the liberation of zambia from the colonialists. The lozi too made their serious contribution and because the independence struggle was mooted by Godwin Mbikusita Lewanika (and not Lawrence Katilungu or KK) who later became Litunga after Sir Mwanawina III. It was because of Godwin Mbikusita Lewanika that the lozi were likely persuaded to unite with North-eastern Rhodesia to form an independent zambia. Evidence of GML existed in wusakile mine township where “NAMAYA GROCERY” (named after AKA’s mother) was located in B or C Section behind the hospital. Had Barotseland not elected to unite to form zambia, that territory would have remained sovereign and existed as botswana, lesotho and swaziland do today (lesotho and swaziland are geographically completely surrounded by south africa by the way but are not governed by SA). The “tribalism” tag labelled on the UPND after Saki failed to win the presidency of that party was the result of a judgement call made by the electoral college then, and with time they’ve been vindicated because UPND would have died as ULP has. Ask Ms. Inonge Wina and Given Lubinda that joined PF from the dead party. Do not “terribly” brainwash the rest of us that recall some of these political events well.
Hunter Shilesa
Man, am not at all surprised that you should display your ignorance in such proportion. Your tribesmate have been trying to inflate their contribution to the fight for self rule for years by making wild claims. 1) in which year did your tongas make the largest financial contribution and to who? There is no such historical record. 2) G M Lewanika mooted the struggle for independence, really??? Which year did he? According to facts, africans in northern rhodesia (NR) started organising themselves politically in the 1920s through native welfare associations – NWAs. The first one of such was started in 1923 at mwenzo in chinsali district. Its first leader was Donald Siwale. KK was not born but his father was influencial. By 1937 NWAs were set up along the line of rail and other parts of Norther Rhodesia – NR. G M Lewanika was heading the kitwe NWA. In 1946 fourteen NWAs met at broken hill were they formed a united front “the Federation of Welfare Association” with Lewanika as president. In 1948 members at munali sec sch transformed the Federation into the Northern Rhodesia African Congress. H M Nkumbula took over presidency in 1951. 3) as for Lawrence Charles Katilungu, it was in the organisation of black trade unionism where he develped. By 1949, Katilungu was the first president of the Northern Rhodesia African Mine Workers Union, a powerful organisation championing black cause. 4) as to barotseland issue, its important to see how local govt was organised. Suffice it to say In barotseland proper also called bulozi, a reserved chiefdom in which litunga ‘king of the lozi people’ is paramount chief in the upper zambezi valley and the areas outside bulozi were formally put under direct rule of lozi paramountcy as a native authority. Rotses interpreted this as an independent country. A native authourity, a form of local govt, where africans were allowed to be organised in territory under a chief and his councillors according to customs of a more dorminant tribe, in this case the luyi customs. There were several native authourities in NR. The system of native authourites were abandoned at independence in 1964. Botswana, Lesotho or swaziland on the other hand were not native authourities. They were high commission territories. their political devt to statehood taking a different route in 1960. Initially these territories were marked for integration into the South African republic until 1960 when SA left the common wealth.
Arthur
Does it mean that all those complainants on Facebook were untruthful? This ‘investigation’ needs an independent person to follow it up.
THE OBSERVER
TERRIBLE You will die a terrible and miserable death .Have Pf ever retracted any tribal comments.Zambia is for zambians Davies Mwila is Defence Minister you are being used .Tribalism only exists in dull and idealess politicians there so many miixed tribe zambians how do you make them take sides ,grow up make positive and meaningful comments to unite zambia dont expose dullness.
THE OBSERVER
No tribalism in zambia many mixed tribe zambians stop wasting your energy.Embark on unity messages.
Those employees are protecting there jobs Human Rights commission and NGOS MUST HELP THERE
Bos bos
How can workers review that in presence of the rasits owners.dumb ministers
Zed
So now the pink pigs called one of our own a black dog
Y-PACK
NO WONDER I DONT TRUST WEMAN,WHAT KIND OF A WOMAN ARE U MADAM INSTEAD OF PROTECTING YOUR FELLOW BLACK DOG BUT YOU BUSY SUPPORTING WHITE PIGS,ITS A SHAME TO ALL MOTHERS ZAMBIA,NOW IMAGINE IF SHE WAS YOUR DOUGHTER COULD U DO THE SAME TO HER?SINCE INDIPENDENCE I HAVE NEVER SEEIN A HEARTLESS MOTHER LIKE U I WONDER IF U HAVE CHILDREN.
THE GM
Fact finding in Zambia,we are the worst in the whole world.The minister has given the public half baked information.I take it up myself and investigate (1)Racism at the mentioned place(2)The meeting of the minister & the owners.J.N must have been well oiled.