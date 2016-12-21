Kabila’s Armed Forces Kill 20 Civilians In Clashes

The United Nations is reporting that about 20 civilians have been killed by Joseph Kabila’s security forces trying to quash citizen protests.

This follows the end of Kabila’s legal mandate which expired on December 19, 2016. Congolese are protesting Kabila’s continued stay in power.

“On the issue of deaths, it looks bad,” Jose Maria Aranaz told Reuters by telephone. “We are reviewing allegations of up to 20 civilians killed, but it (the information) is pretty solid.”

There reports that thousands of people are not following the direction of Mr. Kabila, whose lawful tenure as president has ended, and are taking to the streets in peaceful protest against the Kabila regime.

Meanwhile, the French have come out with a statement condemning the violence and calls on the EU to re-examine its relationship with the DRC; the Belgium government has said that its relations with the DRC “will be re-examined, with the greatest circumspection”; and Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee Ed Royce said “By remaining in power, President Kabila is violating the DRC’s constitution and the will of the Congolese people.”

The head of the United Nations unit in the DRC also expressed his “grave concern”.

“I am gravely concerned by the arrests of those who seek to express their political views. I urge the national authorities to strictly adhere to their international human rights obligations, to create a climate of political tolerance and respect at this important juncture in the DRC’s history…”