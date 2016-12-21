Kabila’s Armed Forces Kill 20 Civilians In Clashes

The United Nations is reporting that about 20 civilians have been killed by Joseph Kabila’s security forces trying to quash citizen protests.
This follows the end of Kabila’s legal mandate which expired on December 19, 2016. Congolese are protesting Kabila’s continued stay in power.
“On the issue of deaths, it looks bad,” Jose Maria Aranaz told Reuters by telephone. “We are reviewing allegations of up to 20 civilians killed, but it (the information) is pretty solid.”
There reports that thousands of people are not following the direction of Mr. Kabila, whose lawful tenure as president has ended, and are taking to the streets in peaceful protest against the Kabila regime.
Meanwhile, the French have come out with a statement condemning the violence and calls on the EU to re-examine its relationship with the DRC; the Belgium government has said that its relations with the DRC “will be re-examined, with the greatest circumspection”; and Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee Ed Royce said “By remaining in power, President Kabila is violating the DRC’s constitution and the will of the Congolese people.”
The head of the United Nations unit in the DRC also expressed his “grave concern”.
“I am gravely concerned by the arrests of those who seek to express their political views. I urge the national authorities to strictly adhere to their international human rights obligations, to create a climate of political tolerance and respect at this important juncture in the DRC’s history…”
Mwankole
Let him step down.
wiz
people y is it that African president r become so difficult in ruling
enrico mattei
opération botelema in full swing
enrico mattei
opération botelema in full swing
henry chifita
opération botelema in full swing
Dr.mpombo
The head of the UN in DRC should man up & call the situation as it is thuggish! You can’t talk of a gov’t that is illegally occupying office to provide human rights,political tolerance & respect otherwise it will cease to exist The best the Congolese people can do is to take up arms so that the UN is provided with real work instead of issuing half hearted statements to appease a dictator Why these people can’t learn from us Zambians who’re just a stone throw from them pertubes me
why
kabila if u think u are too clever u cant be compared to kadafi but where is he ?
WISE D
Why is it so difficult for the rulling parties to hand over power to the opposition parties in these African countries? E.g Gabon, Ivory coast .Zambia Zimbabwe, Burundi and DRCongo.Why do they like shedding inocent blood everytime? Please,stop being selfish because its countries of people but not animals.So power must be shared to one another.
kalusa
Excluded Zambia ,Zambia has a President legally elected
Dr.mpombo
@WISE D i don’t know about the other countries but in Zambia the opposition is always given power when they win check your facts Its the current opposition that has been losing pants down that wants a rotational presidency because they know they can’t win
Wise D
Kabila must step down because his mandate was on 19/12/2016 and not 2017
Wise D
Please Mr kabila you can not win a war but elections.If its your friends time let him go ahead,but if you want to stay in power by force,”God will bring disasters to your life,home,wealth and your family”.Remember,all these will affect more lives.
vic sings
kabila sasa odoka àchà mbele buunki itakupika traa unaishambele
kadafa
Comment
kabila dont be fany of nothing, if you are not fit to run the country in peace please gate a way!!!!.
Bayoka
Comment let me sing this song ,nalikwebele ,nalikwebele, nalikwebele tabulapo! Alafwa kwati niwishi kabili kwati nikadaff, kabili kwati ni mbwa ,he don’t think ,african leaders but some not all only madera .let them fight aswell Congolese no sense .
NAK
THE SECOND CMING OF JESUS IS AT HAND SO BE SERIOUS IN YO PRAYERS,AFRICA IS DIRT THIS TIME NEED A CLEAN UP.
zone
Iwe ci kabila ulimbwa cikala,stepdown
mwamba kh
those who kill using a gun will be killed by a gun. kabila came into power by force after killing his father only force or a gun will remove him. just watch
Homiez
lets hope thy r nt think of coming to zambia
Zeninja
This nigger thinks he own the country we ar comin 2 help our neighbor very soon
Zeninja
Commentkabila must go
Zed
Just leave you have already lost your fight
Kabila
Excellent news indeed
Eustace
Thats the best Africa can Do.
Shachz H.
Some leaders just need a bullet stuck in their brains. Especially those who cling to power illegally.