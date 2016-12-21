  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Kambwili Hits Back At Kapata; “Don’t Call Me Rebel, That’s An Insult”
Headlines

Kambwili Hits Back At Kapata; “Don’t Call Me Rebel, That’s An Insult”

|

KambwiliCRoan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has fired back at PF Chairperson for Elections Jean Kapata saying to brand him a rebel is an insult of the worst kind.

Responding to allegations that he is working in league with fired Deputy Elections Chairperson Kelvin Bwalya Fube to destabilize the PF, Kambwili said disagreeing with the party position on one occasion does not amount to being a rebel.

Kambwili has been testing the waters in the ruling party with measured statements but has allegedly gone in high gear cultivating a support base to carry his well known agenda to take over the PF leadership with an eye on 2021.

He said that he was not against welcoming new members as alleged by Kapata.

Kambwili said founder members like him welcomed new members like Kapata that is why the PF grew.

“PF is my baby and I can’t be a rebel in my own house. Just because I agreed on one issue then I am labelled a rebel,” he thundered.

“I am not against new members; Jean joined PF when I was already in PF. If we did not welcome new members Jean would not have been in PF today.”

He said he understood the PF constitution better than Kapata as he was there from the beginning.

He said that he had never called for elections in PF but agreed with KBF that party positions must be subject of elections and not appointments.

58 Comments

  1. big jah

    kamushi chishimba kambwili you can’t be a president in Pf you are too junior mindless

    Reply

  2. Y-PACK KAYZ

    CK MAN OF ACTION,2021 IS FOR YOU

    Reply

  3. brian

    hey stop

    Reply

  4. Bayoka

    Comment not rept to call him a rebal no! Ubwafya ba pf mwalikwata ba dora mmd bani mmd ukuleta impupu mu pf abantu abaletuka Mr sata abasushishe pf ebantu bakwete ififulo mu pf ba founder mwatamfya ni problem yenu its oky mukaisova .

    Reply

  5. bk

    Ck u are my man dont worry about kapata she is a baby aim with u mr ck

    Reply

  6. Kabila

    You see ba kambwili you have sold the party to your tribal caseins the so called Easterners.

    1. Chishimba Kambwili out….founder of PF
    2. Miles Samoa out……………..founder of PF
    3. Guy Scot out………….founder of PF

    To mention a few figures does it mean ECL Lungu wants to do away with Zambians and bring Malawians in our country. The advisor, former president Banda is causing harm to this country.

    Reply

    • benny onyango

      Guy Scott is not founder of PF, he joined afterwards!!!! He was running his own Lima Party with the late Kapita. Get your facts straight!!!!

      Reply

  7. my diary

    I agree with you

    Reply

  8. jk

    Comment bashulile kambwili bakolwe,mapololo yabo including yoself.

    Reply

  9. wina

    Comment bashulile kambwili bakolwe,mapolo yabo including yoself.

    Reply

  10. gor

    wow that is good kabwilli

    Reply

  11. Antu omwe

    Chishimba Kambwili wants thoz who break the law with impunity to be in the party. Thoz councillors who award themselves land illegally in Ndola and other town like he did when he got part of the golf course in Luanshya to build a his house.

    Reply

    • Native

      Chishimba is reported to have been awarded a contract to build govt buildings in one of the areas randomly declared a district under Michael Sata in luapula province. He is said to have taken payment but not built the structures to date. Let him clear himself of that charge before he presents himself as a knight in shiny armor for PF “founders” and poor zambians. Chamveka ati Kambwili ni mambala so A Lungu afuna lini ku muleta pafupi!

      Reply

  12. j terry

    ck don’t worry u re my man we re on ur side iz jst a sample issue to handle

    Reply

  13. Bos bos

    Guy scort,winter kabimba, Miles sampa,GBM,Silvia masebo the next likely one kabwili.these are the pipo who made p.f the problem in africa is if someone is a president of a party he thinks he owns it as a company pipo should not desagree with him or her. Surport yo resoning c.k

    Reply

    • Kanye

      Umodzi kumawa doing it the Mpezeni way! Wait the waste is yet to come RB rubbish boy chief adviser.

      Reply

  14. Native

    If I remember correctly the first SG of PF on registration should have been Edwin Lifwekelo (front) while late Sata was MMD national secretary and Minister without portfolio (cilolo wabula incito).

    Reply

  15. p.p

    ther is time 4 evry thing.

    Reply

  16. Cc

    Comment Hon. Kapata dont make a lot of enemies in your party. Kapata mukaya umweni akaya ukashala uchimona. Your friend who was very close to you has gone quiet of late, dont think she is not seeing things but wants to be cool after working very hard during the campaigns. Hon. Take it easy you dont know what the future holds for the people your calling rebels.

    Reply

  17. Edward

    It is gd idear kabwili push things so that u perform in 2021.

    Reply

    • mwanawawo

      Pf should solve this problem be4 its too late. Pipo MST express their views without being labelled as rebels unless there is proof beyond reasonable doubt.

      Reply

  18. Teliya Kumwenda

    I am appealling to whoever is in charge of this website to sensor comments made by the public and delete those which are offensive. The insults on this site are very degrading. They do not encourage or deal with the issues in question. Instead they focus on personalities. Can we have professionals on this site instead of carders who know nothing about the government policies or corporate governance please.

    Reply

    • edo

      u ar right.pliz public learn hw to react not insult.insult cnt develop our country ok

      Reply

  19. CHAIRMAN

    Dont worry mr kambwili..

    Reply

  20. Dominic

    Forgive her…. Bos

    Reply

  21. mwape

    Comment look u are all in politics because of money,stop ruggling and more over u are brothers and sisters y quarring mr CK and kapata j don’t bring vandalism handle the situation peacefully

    Reply

  22. The finest

    He is being called a rebel bcoz of his fruits

    Reply

    • Antu omwe

      Elyo you Chishimba Kambwili, you are one of the individuals mentioned as the one who provoked the pipo of Southern province becoz of your remarks. Have you apologised to them or when are you going to apologise? We know that you made some money thru thoz contracts you got and then later sub contracted others to do the works. And here on the Copperbelt you empowered some individuals by awarding them with illegal plots in Ndola and yourself got a piece of land from the Luanshya golf Club. The illegal allocation of land is a crime as some of this piece of land it is not developed bcoz it is a water catchment area and other environment preserving measure but you chose to ablogate and pliz a few individual at the expense of the masses and these are the ones who have surrounded you. There is a clean up in PF as they don’t want illegal deals at all costs but you are against bcoz it’s thru thoz illegal deals that make you thrive.

      Reply

  23. headman yolani

    if kapata think we the voters are stupid,then let it be so for we know that 2021 seems to be so far,but it will surely come like 2016 came we will see who will be stupid by that time between CK,JEAN KAPATA, or us the VOTERS

    Reply

  24. ril Z

    even if am non partisan kambwili ena plz pf guys help say no to him. is too talkative he talks rubbish tht one o dnt like him jst like i dnt like th current president.

    Reply

  25. Abigail

    Man of action , Zambia’s magufuli ,ck you are coming up

    Reply

  26. josnart

    Dr chishimba kambwili is a Gud man dat is indisputable….. bt him taking over pf is total blasphemy….. if kambwili contests for De seat in 2021 then we shud b ready to hav a situation like that of 2014…..abt guy Scott n Edgar lungu….. so such rangles will hold De whole party at Ransom n pf will probably lose De elections

    Reply

  27. samson billy

    Mmmmh CK

    Reply

  28. Samson billy

    Mmmmh my CK

    Reply

  29. Moses

    We are busy insulting each other. But them are busy making the future bright for themselves and their children. Ba pompwe, bakumbaafwi, bakankuni, bantalamisoka.

    Reply

  30. Jackson shaw anthea

    Politics awe mwandi

    Reply

  31. fred

    Comment
    Don’t worry we shall vote for u in 2021 ifvu contest under of ticket. I know u can deliver that’s y ECL akutinina u some how a threat to him bola panshi mudala .Leka bakacema wa ng’ombe baUPND balesabaila call cesu cino.Fweba voter bwino ni Northern, Luapula,Muchinga,Copperbelt na Lusaka.Bonse we shall vote 4 u not BA Dudumwezi

    Reply

  32. Uncle bob

    It pains me how this man worked during the campaigns is he is the only corrupt person in the party ??

    Reply

  33. Akukatimwale

    Let us comment things that ll build our politicians

    Reply

  34. Chidumo

    After all hardworking during campaigns is he the only corrupt person in the party

    Reply

  35. Shawl

    Ka siye che CK.

    Reply

  36. TJ

    My advise to Dr. CK is think wisely not the path you intend to follow “POYIPA PA ITANA”. VIVA PF AND ECL!

    Reply

  37. zone

    pompwe

    Reply

  38. concerned

    Brother and sisters now you can prove this poor fools that they are wolves in sheep’s clothing wild dogs busy fighting for our resources .

    Reply

  39. Shachz H.

    There is no longer PF. No Government, no nothing. Very soon no Zambia.

    Reply

  40. mmj

    Comment: True insults will take us nowhere …let’s unite & develop our country ..(& remember united we stand…divided we fall …the electorates are interested in progress not rangles ….(Africa!!!!). still bihind

    Reply

  41. tapi mbufu

    kosiya site wayesu

    Reply

  42. isaac

    Politics come and go ,let’s respect one another ,be soberminded in yo comments we are one Zambia one nation regardres of being a dundumwezi resident .

    Reply

  43. Chisenga

    BEING THERE WHEN A PARTY IS FORMED DOES NOT MAKE YOUR VOTE MORE VALUABLE THAN THAT OF THE OTHERS.POLITICS IS A GAME OF NUMBERS. IF DORA CAN BRING IN THE NUMBERS THAT CAN TAKE US TO STATE HOUSE, THEN SHE IS WELCOME.

    Reply

  44. Nicholas chipili

    Chalila

    Reply

  45. Antu omwe

    Weak Abigail you have recommended CM kambwili as an upcoming?

    Reply

  46. Louise Halwi

    All these fights are on presidency. Chishimba has the right to diagree just like anybidy else can. Settle down the issue in privacy so we can move on. You will give hope to the perpetual losers”We know them” upn…

    Reply

  47. slm

    Comment let’s just fight and see who are strong .There are too much insults from the bemba to other tribes
    .I can not be insulted for the stupid moto of one Zambia one nation . its not one
    .Just like we are not one .Zambia is a country and the other is a nation
    we shall never be one

    Reply

Leave a Reply