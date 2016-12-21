Kambwili Hits Back At Kapata; “Don’t Call Me Rebel, That’s An Insult”

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has fired back at PF Chairperson for Elections Jean Kapata saying to brand him a rebel is an insult of the worst kind.
Responding to allegations that he is working in league with fired Deputy Elections Chairperson Kelvin Bwalya Fube to destabilize the PF, Kambwili said disagreeing with the party position on one occasion does not amount to being a rebel.
Kambwili has been testing the waters in the ruling party with measured statements but has allegedly gone in high gear cultivating a support base to carry his well known agenda to take over the PF leadership with an eye on 2021.
He said that he was not against welcoming new members as alleged by Kapata.
Kambwili said founder members like him welcomed new members like Kapata that is why the PF grew.
“PF is my baby and I can’t be a rebel in my own house. Just because I agreed on one issue then I am labelled a rebel,” he thundered.
“I am not against new members; Jean joined PF when I was already in PF. If we did not welcome new members Jean would not have been in PF today.”
He said he understood the PF constitution better than Kapata as he was there from the beginning.
He said that he had never called for elections in PF but agreed with KBF that party positions must be subject of elections and not appointments.
58 Comments
big jah
kamushi chishimba kambwili you can’t be a president in Pf you are too junior mindless
Y-PACK KAYZ
CK MAN OF ACTION,2021 IS FOR YOU
brian
hey stop
Kapaso wa mpezeni
Give the fo.ool enough rope. .. For the big neck
Bayoka
Comment not rept to call him a rebal no! Ubwafya ba pf mwalikwata ba dora mmd bani mmd ukuleta impupu mu pf abantu abaletuka Mr sata abasushishe pf ebantu bakwete ififulo mu pf ba founder mwatamfya ni problem yenu its oky mukaisova .
bk
Ck u are my man dont worry about kapata she is a baby aim with u mr ck
Kabila
You see ba kambwili you have sold the party to your tribal caseins the so called Easterners.
1. Chishimba Kambwili out….founder of PF
2. Miles Samoa out……………..founder of PF
3. Guy Scot out………….founder of PF
To mention a few figures does it mean ECL Lungu wants to do away with Zambians and bring Malawians in our country. The advisor, former president Banda is causing harm to this country.
benny onyango
Guy Scott is not founder of PF, he joined afterwards!!!! He was running his own Lima Party with the late Kapita. Get your facts straight!!!!
my diary
I agree with you
Owen ngandu
I also agree with you my dear & its a shame to PF,all founders are out
jk
Comment bashulile kambwili bakolwe,mapololo yabo including yoself.
Kapaso wa mpezeni
Give the fo.ool enough rope. .. For the big neck
wina
Comment bashulile kambwili bakolwe,mapolo yabo including yoself.
gor
wow that is good kabwilli
Antu omwe
Chishimba Kambwili wants thoz who break the law with impunity to be in the party. Thoz councillors who award themselves land illegally in Ndola and other town like he did when he got part of the golf course in Luanshya to build a his house.
Native
Chishimba is reported to have been awarded a contract to build govt buildings in one of the areas randomly declared a district under Michael Sata in luapula province. He is said to have taken payment but not built the structures to date. Let him clear himself of that charge before he presents himself as a knight in shiny armor for PF “founders” and poor zambians. Chamveka ati Kambwili ni mambala so A Lungu afuna lini ku muleta pafupi!
j terry
ck don’t worry u re my man we re on ur side iz jst a sample issue to handle
Bos bos
Guy scort,winter kabimba, Miles sampa,GBM,Silvia masebo the next likely one kabwili.these are the pipo who made p.f the problem in africa is if someone is a president of a party he thinks he owns it as a company pipo should not desagree with him or her. Surport yo resoning c.k
Kanye
Umodzi kumawa doing it the Mpezeni way! Wait the waste is yet to come RB rubbish boy chief adviser.
Native
If I remember correctly the first SG of PF on registration should have been Edwin Lifwekelo (front) while late Sata was MMD national secretary and Minister without portfolio (cilolo wabula incito).
p.p
ther is time 4 evry thing.
Cc
Comment Hon. Kapata dont make a lot of enemies in your party. Kapata mukaya umweni akaya ukashala uchimona. Your friend who was very close to you has gone quiet of late, dont think she is not seeing things but wants to be cool after working very hard during the campaigns. Hon. Take it easy you dont know what the future holds for the people your calling rebels.
Edward
It is gd idear kabwili push things so that u perform in 2021.
mwanawawo
Pf should solve this problem be4 its too late. Pipo MST express their views without being labelled as rebels unless there is proof beyond reasonable doubt.
Teliya Kumwenda
I am appealling to whoever is in charge of this website to sensor comments made by the public and delete those which are offensive. The insults on this site are very degrading. They do not encourage or deal with the issues in question. Instead they focus on personalities. Can we have professionals on this site instead of carders who know nothing about the government policies or corporate governance please.
edo
u ar right.pliz public learn hw to react not insult.insult cnt develop our country ok
CHAIRMAN
Dont worry mr kambwili..
Dominic
Forgive her…. Bos
mwape
Comment look u are all in politics because of money,stop ruggling and more over u are brothers and sisters y quarring mr CK and kapata j don’t bring vandalism handle the situation peacefully
The finest
He is being called a rebel bcoz of his fruits
Antu omwe
Elyo you Chishimba Kambwili, you are one of the individuals mentioned as the one who provoked the pipo of Southern province becoz of your remarks. Have you apologised to them or when are you going to apologise? We know that you made some money thru thoz contracts you got and then later sub contracted others to do the works. And here on the Copperbelt you empowered some individuals by awarding them with illegal plots in Ndola and yourself got a piece of land from the Luanshya golf Club. The illegal allocation of land is a crime as some of this piece of land it is not developed bcoz it is a water catchment area and other environment preserving measure but you chose to ablogate and pliz a few individual at the expense of the masses and these are the ones who have surrounded you. There is a clean up in PF as they don’t want illegal deals at all costs but you are against bcoz it’s thru thoz illegal deals that make you thrive.
headman yolani
if kapata think we the voters are stupid,then let it be so for we know that 2021 seems to be so far,but it will surely come like 2016 came we will see who will be stupid by that time between CK,JEAN KAPATA, or us the VOTERS
ril Z
even if am non partisan kambwili ena plz pf guys help say no to him. is too talkative he talks rubbish tht one o dnt like him jst like i dnt like th current president.
Abigail
Man of action , Zambia’s magufuli ,ck you are coming up
josnart
Dr chishimba kambwili is a Gud man dat is indisputable….. bt him taking over pf is total blasphemy….. if kambwili contests for De seat in 2021 then we shud b ready to hav a situation like that of 2014…..abt guy Scott n Edgar lungu….. so such rangles will hold De whole party at Ransom n pf will probably lose De elections
samson billy
Mmmmh CK
Samson billy
Mmmmh my CK
Moses
We are busy insulting each other. But them are busy making the future bright for themselves and their children. Ba pompwe, bakumbaafwi, bakankuni, bantalamisoka.
Jackson shaw anthea
Politics awe mwandi
fred
Comment
Don’t worry we shall vote for u in 2021 ifvu contest under of ticket. I know u can deliver that’s y ECL akutinina u some how a threat to him bola panshi mudala .Leka bakacema wa ng’ombe baUPND balesabaila call cesu cino.Fweba voter bwino ni Northern, Luapula,Muchinga,Copperbelt na Lusaka.Bonse we shall vote 4 u not BA Dudumwezi
Uncle bob
It pains me how this man worked during the campaigns is he is the only corrupt person in the party ??
Akukatimwale
Let us comment things that ll build our politicians
Chidumo
After all hardworking during campaigns is he the only corrupt person in the party
Mya
I know right, the irony…..
Shawl
Ka siye che CK.
TJ
My advise to Dr. CK is think wisely not the path you intend to follow “POYIPA PA ITANA”. VIVA PF AND ECL!
zone
pompwe
Shachz H.
All in PF are pompwes probably including yourself.
concerned
Brother and sisters now you can prove this poor fools that they are wolves in sheep’s clothing wild dogs busy fighting for our resources .
Shachz H.
There is no longer PF. No Government, no nothing. Very soon no Zambia.
mmj
Comment: True insults will take us nowhere …let’s unite & develop our country ..(& remember united we stand…divided we fall …the electorates are interested in progress not rangles ….(Africa!!!!). still bihind
tapi mbufu
kosiya site wayesu
isaac
Politics come and go ,let’s respect one another ,be soberminded in yo comments we are one Zambia one nation regardres of being a dundumwezi resident .
Chisenga
BEING THERE WHEN A PARTY IS FORMED DOES NOT MAKE YOUR VOTE MORE VALUABLE THAN THAT OF THE OTHERS.POLITICS IS A GAME OF NUMBERS. IF DORA CAN BRING IN THE NUMBERS THAT CAN TAKE US TO STATE HOUSE, THEN SHE IS WELCOME.
Nicholas chipili
Chalila
Antu omwe
Weak Abigail you have recommended CM kambwili as an upcoming?
Louise Halwi
All these fights are on presidency. Chishimba has the right to diagree just like anybidy else can. Settle down the issue in privacy so we can move on. You will give hope to the perpetual losers”We know them” upn…
slm
Comment let’s just fight and see who are strong .There are too much insults from the bemba to other tribes
.I can not be insulted for the stupid moto of one Zambia one nation . its not one
.Just like we are not one .Zambia is a country and the other is a nation
we shall never be one