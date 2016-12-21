Kambwili Hits Back At Kapata; “Don’t Call Me Rebel, That’s An Insult”

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has fired back at PF Chairperson for Elections Jean Kapata saying to brand him a rebel is an insult of the worst kind.

Responding to allegations that he is working in league with fired Deputy Elections Chairperson Kelvin Bwalya Fube to destabilize the PF, Kambwili said disagreeing with the party position on one occasion does not amount to being a rebel.

Kambwili has been testing the waters in the ruling party with measured statements but has allegedly gone in high gear cultivating a support base to carry his well known agenda to take over the PF leadership with an eye on 2021.

He said that he was not against welcoming new members as alleged by Kapata.

Kambwili said founder members like him welcomed new members like Kapata that is why the PF grew.

“PF is my baby and I can’t be a rebel in my own house. Just because I agreed on one issue then I am labelled a rebel,” he thundered.

“I am not against new members; Jean joined PF when I was already in PF. If we did not welcome new members Jean would not have been in PF today.”

He said he understood the PF constitution better than Kapata as he was there from the beginning.

He said that he had never called for elections in PF but agreed with KBF that party positions must be subject of elections and not appointments.