Opinion: Joyce Nonde Is A Disgraced Ex-Unionist; Must Resign!

Labour Minister Joyce Nonde finds herself on top of something of a shame list by the public. Nonde, a long time unionist and hard-nosed negotiator for workers in her days under the Federation of Free Trade Unions where she got the licence to be recognized even by politicians, has shockingly picked up a cause for an alleged abusive employer – the Horse Shoe Restaurant.
The Labour Minister has incensed members of the public stirring a social media storm for her remarks backing the restaurateurs over the racially abused workers. Nonde gave the owners of the Horse Shoe the all clear shockingly calling for the arrest of a member of the public identified as Mika Mwambazi who blew the whistle on the owners of the plush restaurant sitting on the fringes of the Lusaka Showgrounds.
The general consensus is that Nonde may have been under a spell or maybe the Horse Shoe calculated hospitality may have overwhelmed her. How else does anyone explain that the once fearsome trade unionist came out singing praises for the abusive restaurateurs?
Apparently she left the stream of journalists that went to cover her well publicized stunt reeling with disbelief as she mouthed praises for the Horse Shoe. Even the owners may not have believed their luck as she trumpeted for them. So out of order was she that she prohibited journalists from talking to anyone apart from herself. Nonde appealed to the journalist to trust her judgment and her sentiments confirmed exactly why no one should trust her judgment on the matter.
Would it not shock anyone when one finds a police officer singing praises for a criminal? Or a judge singing praises for an accused person or a convicted criminal if by any stretch one pushes the analogy a little too far?
So much for protecting whistle blowers that a government minister can call for the arrest of Mika a public person for alerting the very government that should protect her to an alleged racist culture at the Horse Shoe and thankfully the public have picked it up with a social media campaign dubbed, “I stand with Mika”.
Rather than crucify Mika, Nonde should take a serious introspection on herself and find the person in her that the public has always known. Otherwise we too stand with Mika! We therefore call on President Edgar Lungu to review the performance of Nonde.
As a lawyer, President Lungu should know that the labour laws in our country favour employers much more than they would to employees. And to have a disgraced minister like Nonde siding with the powerful at the expense of protecting poorly remunerated workers whose bonus is abusive language from those Greek crooks is a clear case of failure.
President Lungu must help Nonde rediscover her former self by re-assigning her to a role that will ensure she speaks for the workers not some fools masquerading as investors. We are embarrassed that Nonde is a Minister of Labour, may be its a different kind of labour we are talking about. She is certainly in a wrong place and must save her face by resigning. If not she must be fired!
29 Comments
Yacov Lungu
chimochie na liyato na shamenda. frm my observation ministers of Labour coming frm Labour movements re the wast.
Daywalker
Ba Joyce was once described as a respected measured bastion of wisdom. We are shocked that the statement sounds like she was plied with food and drink and maybe a small baubble and some Christmas shopping money before making what sounds like a drunken rant to the press whether she was right or wrong about Mika.
Mazuba
I’m 100% supporting your opinion my friend Lungu.
Kisco Meleki
She is really a disgrace to the labour fraternity
MyZambia
What she did was shameful. I hope she apologies for siding with capitalists at the expense of the poor worker. She should know better.
Yacov Lungu
frm my observation Labour ministers coming frm the Labour movements re the wast eg ..liyato, shamenda etc.
Antu omwe
She is better than Edith Nawakwi when she was minister of Labour. Edith really messed up big time that’s why I cannot trust her or vote for her.
Zed
This is Shameful and she calls her self the minister of labour people like that should be fired
Cc
Comment Appointing women in the name of gender balancing even if they dont deserve certain portfolios will only make those hard working and corrupt free men and women get fed up in politics.
Winner
ACC should move in, I smell a rat
Native
But why did Mika not record the abuse on her phone in this day and age of technology to strengthen her allegation? During all the investigations why did those probing not come up with any shred of evidence? For Joyce Nonde Simukoko to have even recommended prosecution of Mika then there must be overwhelming evidence that Mika lied. Was there not a similar cry for the blood of the game stores manager who was accused of sexual harassment not very long ago? Didn’t the magistrate’s court acquit the game stores manager? Inga Mika wine aile sanga shani ubwafya mu ng’anda ashikalamo in the short time she was at “reception” to book for a party? We should balance the information we read on social media to decipher what is true and what may not be. This matter leaves more questions than answers for anyone that may have had the privilege of arbitrating work related disputes/cases. How is it possible that not even one out of the entire workforce at that greek restaurant could corroborate Mika’s allegations? The presence of investigators and minister can harden any victim’s resolve to truthfully testify if they are victims surely?
mwape
Commen:TOO BAD WHAT A SHAMEFUL THING TO THE LABOUR MINISTER PLEASE BA ECL DECIDE
kakolwe
To just stand up and condemn Nonde without airing the facts is idiocy of the highest order. If that Mika thing has evidence let her go to court! Otherwise, I stand with Nonde.
mwape
Comment U how can u stand 4 somebody else u dont know do u hav the facts?let her be prosecuted moreover she is a lawyer,she wil defend herself
Abigail
Am a woman she could have been screwed by owner of the restaurant
Abigail
Balimuchita kumwine was pa horse shoe coz us woman are weak when it comes to mbolo
TOWN BOY
Ba Nonde, I am your fan. When you got married to Mr Simukoko we were so inspired. But on this Horse Shoe thing please make me understand madam. Because I don’t. Racism is very common among some communities and types of business. After Donald Trump we just want a safe place we can call our own. How do you turn against your own daughter without even hearing her on the testimony of a stranger?
Truthful
Its time the President acts. We have able women and Men in Zambia who can do a better job.A minister failing to protect the weaker in society, what is she there for?
JT Lee
She is an old used up person. She has done her part in the labour union but she is no more good. Better the minister retires than starting to turnish her good record.
TJ
She is doing her job and to judge effectively is to look at two sides of a story without being bias
Maano
Mrs Simukoko should read The Public Interest Disclosure (Protection of Whistleblower) Act, 2010.
Besides, shouldn’t the Police Service be independent from outside interference? Why should she start issuing orders to the Police?
kalusa
It is shameful a minister as worker’s we’re not protected how do you praise those abusers to day in Zambia there are no labour laws no wonder we have we have Chinese and Indians working as electricians fitters ,plumbers transport officers in big companies in Zambia. Lord help. us what are Zambian colleges and universities for .
PHILS
Arresting Mika, for what reason? Atase ba Nonde icindikeni.
Shachz H.
I was very much shocked & immediately I became suspicious of Joyce. Has she gone mad?
Kabila Teh
JOYCE NONDE IS A CRAZY PERSON!
SHE IS ABNORMAL! IF SHE WENT TO GREECE THEY WOULD TREAT HER LIKE SHIT.
SO HOW CAN SHE TREAT ZAMBIANS LIKE SHIT AND DEFEND THE GREEKS?
I AM DISSAPOINTED.
SHAME ON YOU JOYCE STUPID NONDE!! YOU ARE A SELLOUT!!
Yuje Hyid
JOYCE NONDE IS A CRAZY PERSON!
SHE IS ABNORMAL! IF SHE WENT TO GREECE THEY WOULD TREAT HER LIKE SHIT.
BAKULU BA NCHITO
JOYCE IS A VERY WEAK WOMAN,WE NEED STRONG WOMEN SUCH AS NAWAKWI GIVEN KATUTA AND JEAN KAPATA.SHE WAS LIKELY OFFERED A CHRISTMAS DINNER FOR TWO,WOMEN ARE BY NATURE VERY WEAK SAD VERY SAD.
Antu omwe
Certain issues or matters require scrutiny the way the magistrate or judges would look at the matter if it came up in the courts of law and that’s the stance Joyce Nonde took so that she will not end up being embarrassed by the same individual if she sided with them.
Antu omwe
@ native has summaries it all pliz read thru and you will understand.