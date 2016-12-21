Tayali Sends UPND in Panic Over Deregistration Calls

Political activist Chilufya Tayali has set the UPND house on fire with his letter to the Registrar to de-register the opposition political party on account of being a violent organization.
Tayali has been on the UPND case since the party’s clash with the law last Thursday at the High Court grounds which led to the arrest of 45 members.
He has said that the Registrar of Societies should act on the UPND as it had consistently shown that it was a violent organization that had no respect for law enforcement agencies.
“Larry Mweetwa, has just done a photo shop on me and I thank him for helping me illustrate to you the type of politics the UPND practices. Their minds are so awkward like the suite in the picture.
“Economic and Equity Party (EEP) has come to change things. No more violence or else we will petition the Registrar of Societies in Court so that she can explain why she is not acting on UPND when the laws are so clear,” Tayali says after his picture was photo-shopped.
But UPND Chirundu Member of Parliament Douglas Syakalima said that if anybody was concerned about violence they should direct their energy at the police who had been provoking the opposition.
Syakalima who is also special advisor to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema said that the PF had been violent over the years but no one had called for their de-registration.
He said that evidence was available that showed that the PF was the most violent party in the country.
40 Comments
Native
Let Chilufya also write the registrar to de-register PF that were fighting amongst themselves in chipata yesterday without any teargas provocation from the police. Interestingly the party’s very own SG had the “ringside” seat when all that was happening! It will then be up to the individual parties’ administrations to exculpate themselves before the registrar.
The electorate
This wil just bring chaos in the country because both pf and upnd have the same characters and the sooner us zambians started taking responsibility over our unrully behavior this country is headed to a bloodbath.
Patrice kasampi
it’s not rit to Blame each other @ this stage of 4 months after the general elections it’s time to work on improving the livelihood of the poor pipo hu voted for u pipo in those public offices. more especially these politicians they wil just use u to damage property and involving ourselves in all the other forms of violence even wen re caught we face the charges individually and sent to jail making our families to suffer at the expense of these selfish and greedy politicians. please let’s learn from countries which had general elections this year ,like America, Gambia, southafrica and Ghana ! wat lessons re learning here ?
The Zambian
Can we ask the Registrar to de-register parties not going for a Convention and without 10,000 supporters from each province as required by Republican Constitution? We want a united Zambia. Get Chingangu to protect this stupid Tayali Boy. Chingangu needs a decent job and the Tayali boy must keep talking but he must be balanced.
Native
Tayali is attempting this de-registration out of principle but as a political “soldier of fortune”. There is some poetic justice in RB calling bembas “mambalas” (if he really did say that). Even Chishimba Kambwili is making so much more noise intra PF because he has fallen in rank in his party’s food chain. It is about money for self and not service to zambia.
Duncan Tembo
Multipartism is about tolerance of other parties and their members.You can disagree on principles or idea as but don’t insult each other.Allow divergent views as this is part of multi party democracy.The party that articulates their policies more and the majority of the citizens buy into wins the dsy as they will be rewarded with more votes on election day.The country is made up of all sorts of people.Some same,some idiotic,some gay,some pious,some ignorant,some with heads full of shit.Let them be.That is how they roll.Navigate yourself through the maze of confusion and align yourselves with sanity and progress.If you don’t know just consult those in the community you trust and respect.
Antu omwe
From inception HH when he took over from the late Anderson Mazoka ( RIP), UPND has not been the same. First at the funeral house where some ( potential threats to HH) of its members were beaten to scare them off so that they don’t contest the UPND presidency. Then it came to pass that Sakwiba Sikota’s men were beaten at the convention and the party just remained with HH’s supporters and out of the blues the unknown HH was ushered in as the new leader of UPND. From there onwards the party managed to recruit Willian Banda ( another violent individual and GBM ( also know for violent). The power of association is what can give you a crew of the characteristics which an individual possess’ . During reign of the late Anderson Mazoka, violence was unheard of or associated with UPND not until HH tookover the reign. He introduced Mapatizya formula and so many riotous and violent behaviour that became the identity of UPND party. HH is an individual who condones violence and wants to thrive thru violence.
