UPND MPs Eat Humble Pie; Apologize For Skipping Pres. Lungu Address

upnd-parley-mpsFifty four UPND Members of Parliament have apologized for having boycotted the official opening of parliament by President Edgar Lungu on September 30, 2016.

Four MPs among them leader of the opposition in parliament Jack Mwiimbu and UPND Whip Garry Nkombo who are the architects of the boycott escaped punishment as they had permission from the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Delivering ruling on a complaint by Government Whip Richard Musukwa and a private member Emmanuel Chilekwa, Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini found the UPND MPs as being in breach of the parliamentary procedures and privileges.

Matibini said that while he had previously ruled that it was within the legislators’ right to walkout or boycott parliamentary sessions as part of their freedom of expression the official opening of parliament was an exception as it demanded the highest levels of dignity and decorum.

The Speaker said that any member skipping parliamentary sessions had to have permission from either the Speaker or the Chief Whip.

Matibini directed the MPs to stand behind the bar and tender their apologies.

The UPND MPs had through their lawyer Keith Mweemba argued that their action was in protest of the outcome of the August 11 elections that the UPND had disputed in the courts of law.

Mweemba argued that the UPND were also protesting the alleged continued harassment of their President Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba by the law enforcement agencies.

He argued that the continued detainment of UPND members like Obvious Mwaliteta and Elisha Matambo (released on a nolle prosequi) was also part of the reason they stayed away from parliament.

The UPND MPs also argued that their action was also a statement on the harassment of the private media by the government.

In his ruling, Matibini said that the UPND MPs action amounted to disrespect to the Head of State.

He said that he had exercised leniency as they were first offenders and ordered that they apologize after reprimanding them.

Nkombo who is the opposition whip apologized on behalf of the 54 MPs.

Nkombo, Mwiimbu and Chirundu MP Douglas Syakalima were not among the censured as they had not yet taken their oath at the time of the boycott while Ambrose Lufuma was out of the country.

