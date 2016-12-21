Ziyo Named 2016 Footballer of The Year; Patson Daka Wins Young Player Second Time 3 Years

Zanaco defender Ziyo Tembo was named Zambian Footballer of the Year on a night that may raise eyebrows about the repetitive choice of the Young Player of the Year Award that went to now two time winner Patson Daka.

Daka has had an explosive season holding down a place in the Power Dynamos set up and capped it with an Under-20 Cosafa medal.

While there can be no questions about Daka being eligible to be named Young Player of the Year it is worthy that he won the award in 2014 whilst on the book of Nchanga Rangers casting doubts about the depth of the pool by the adjudicators.

The award is meant to identify and encourage a new talent in the calendar year and not recycling winners at developmental level.

On the night Zanaco Coach Numba Mumamba walked away as Coach of the Year keeping with the tradition that has always named the league winning coach as being the one who takes that award.

The rest of the winners are Walter Bwalya (Nkana) who netted 24 goals in the 2016 season while Zesco’s Jacob Banda emerged as the Most Disciplined Player with Wisdom Chewe chosen as the Best Referee.

Kabwe Chansa was named Best Assistant Referee.

League sponsors MTN also handed league winners Zanaco and runners up Zesco United were handed their K250, 000 and K100, 000 prizes.