‘Master’ Kalaba In Final CAF Player of The Year Award Race

Chipolopolo skipper Rainford Kalaba is still flying the country’s flag high after having made the top three of players in line to win the African Player of the Year award based on the continent.

Kalaba who is making the top three for the second time has largely been nominated on his exploits in the black and white of CAF Confederation Cup winners TP Mazembe.

He was first nominated in 2012 on the back of Zambia winning the Africa Cup in Gabon.

The ‘Master’ will compete for the top slot with CAF Champions League winners Khama Billiat and David Onyango.

In the race for the African Footballer of the Year Gabonese midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will compete with Algeria Winger Riyad Mahrez and Senegalese Winger Sadio Mané.

The trio made the cut following votes from Head Coaches or Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF, Media Committee, Technical & Football committee and a panel of Media Experts. Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Islam Slimani of Algeria failed to make the final list.

Winners will be unveiled at the Glo-CAF Awards Gala on Thursday, 5 January 2017 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Below are the top three (in alphabetical order):

African Player of the Year

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

Sadio Mané (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe)