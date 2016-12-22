Nonde Shamed Further as HRC Confirm Abuse at Horse Shoe Restaurant

There was more bad news for Labour Minister Joyce Nonde for backing abusive Horse Shoe owners when the Human Rights Commission confirmed that employees were abused by the owners of the uptown restaurant.
Nonde incensed the public when she gave the all clear to the proprietors of the public eating place by almost praising them as a model employer.
The former trade unionist went out of her way for calling for arrest of a member of the public Mika Mwambazi who alerted the public to the abusive employers.
The Human Rights Commission have laid it bare for the public.
A social media campaign ensued that with the public commencing an “I Stand with Mika” campaign.
Below is the Human Rights Commission letter:
5 Comments
Louise Halwi
Its unfortunate our Labour minister can come to that. Wrong doing should be treated as such. Nonde,get facts before you can go public as you did. Shame!!
Kalampa 4 Lyf
I really dont know what the president saw in this overrated spinster.
Yacov Lungu
I repeat, ministers of Labour coming from Labour movements are the wast , eg liyato, shamenda. this ministry was suppose to be lead by chishimba kambwili.
Musosa Emmanuel
We need GOD, more then before.
Musosa Emmanuel
Were are we goin with this kind of leadership.