Nonde Shamed Further as HRC Confirm Abuse at Horse Shoe Restaurant

There was more bad news for Labour Minister Joyce Nonde for backing abusive Horse Shoe owners when the Human Rights Commission confirmed that employees were abused by the owners of the uptown restaurant.

Nonde incensed the public when she gave the all clear to the proprietors of the public eating place by almost praising them as a model employer.

The former trade unionist went out of her way for calling for arrest of a member of the public Mika Mwambazi who alerted the public to the abusive employers.

The Human Rights Commission have laid it bare for the public.

A social media campaign ensued that with the public commencing an “I Stand with Mika” campaign.

Below is the Human Rights Commission letter: