Farmers Get Input In Ikelenge

FARMERS in Ikelenge district have started receiving their farming inputs for the 2016/ 2017 farming season.

Ikelenge District Commissioner Victor Kayekesi confirmed the development in an interview that government has delivered all inputs to the district in readiness for planting.

He said all the required amount of D-compound and Urea fertilizer including Seed has been delivered and farmers have started receiving the inputs.

“Yes, we have received all the inputs in the district and farmers have started collecting them from various depots,” Mr Kayekesi said.

He said the district administration and farmers at large were happy that government had continued to fulfill its promises especially the delivery of farm inputs on time.

“So we are very happy as a district to see that the PF government under the able leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has continued to fulfill its promises not only in Ikelenge district but other districts across the country,” he said.

He has however appealed to farmers In the district not to sell the inputs but put them to their intended purpose.