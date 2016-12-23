Opinion: Watch Kamwbili; He’s Set For PF Havoc

The narrative of the elephant in the room does seem to fit the ruling Patriotic Front’s situation with its Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

Kambwili has put the Patriotic Front in an awkward position having stood as part of the glue that held the party together in the post party elections after the death of President Michael Sata. The mouthful Kambwili had climbed down from his President wannabe staircase to throw his weight behind Edgar Lungu then a candidate in the January 2015 elections. Others of far more fiery temperament like Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Bob Sichinga, Miles Sampa, Mulenga Sata and Christine Kaseba (abandoned the frontline) could not stand the humble brother from Chawama being ahead of the queue and jumped ship.

There were those that stayed on a little longer to put up a face to the January 2015 elections but once President Lungu had taken residence in Plot One they strayed off the boat with others leaving for not being offered their dreamt of positions.

When everyone else had fled, Kambwili stayed on and seemed to have emerged defender in chief of President Lungu at the PF.

But then the motor mouthed Roan lawmaker does a bad job at hiding his Presidential ambitions.

Once he had been shown the door from cabinet as Information Minister, Kambwili had seemed to have humbly accepted the decision but went to work.

While he has done a good job to keep his public statements measured, his actions behind the scenes have been less than complimentary to the Head of State.

While it made for good public relations statements that Kambwili had joined Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila on the latter’s Copperbelt tour, it did not help that in a closed door meeting the Roan Member of Parliament breathed fire saying the true green PF members had been neglected. He went for Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo whom he accused of building parallel structures roping in members coming from the MMD.

Kambwili also said that the true green had been denied the benefits of sharing land as part of being part of the ruling party.

It did not help that he was fingered as the man behind the cadres that booed Vice President Inonge Wina when she visited to pacify the land wrangles in Ndola. Kambwili was suspected to have assigned PF cadres to inflict physical harm on Lusambo which they perfectly oblidged.

Perhaps the biggest hint at the building tension between Kambwili and the new comers came to the fore when he threatened to beat up Lusambo in parliament.

Kambwili has also been pushing his voice a little too loud in parliament and was unsurprisingly critical of the Statutory Instrument that banned the movement of public transport vehicles after 22:00 hours to reduce accidents.

Now the scheme is coming out full blown with Kelvin Bwalya Fube its first casualty having tested the waters by calling for elections in the ruling party.

While any astute observer of the spectre that is unfolding will know that it will not be long before the President Lungu and the PF have to deal with the elephant in the room, Kambwili is clearly on a PF destructive path. It’s a matter of time; people or the party may get hurt as the signs are getting clearer by the day that the battle is coming to the fore.

For now let everyone keep watch as there could be drama ahead.