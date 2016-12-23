PF Boss Gets Rousing Welcome In Eastern Province

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila received a thunderous welcome in Lundazi district when his team arrived to hold a meeting with party officials as part of his tour of Eastern province.

The meeting which took place at Gomatemwa Hall in central Lundazi was attended by councillors and was punctuated by song and dance.

He was accompanied by members of the Central Committee namely Ms Dorothy Kazunga, Frank Bwalya, Dr John Ngwata Phiri and the PF Eastern province chairperson Andrew Lubusha

Mwila is today holding meetings in other districts in the province. The PF team will be Chadiza, Katete and Sinda.