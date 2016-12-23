Tayali Goes For Presidential Aides; Says Amos, Kaizer Are Corrupt And Are Set To Be Fired

Hell broke loose last night when I posted an article relating to the firing of Kaizer Zule and Amos [Chanda].

My phone was buzzing like customer care of that service provider which gives bad service to Zambians.

Some wanted to confirm, while others were calling me to pull down the article or retract the information, especially those who eat with the duo.

I wonder what intelligence is in there, to quote the duo, instead of the President or ACC, I hope some intelligent reporter will put the ACC on the spot to ask them if they did not search the duo or they are not investigating them.

Nonetheless, I am not pulling down my article because there is something there which those concern know that it is true and something must be done. Besides, I was only asking if they have been fired or not.

I will not betray my confidants, to explain the details, because there is a lot that is going on and if President Lungu remains quiet he will be losing an opportunity to salvage some credibility for himself and that of the Country in fighting corruption.

While cadres, engaged an active mode button, to defend chief fake CIA of Zambia, Kaisa Sulu, through various disparaging articles against me, President Lungu must have gone to sleep very troubled on what to do, especially on Amos.

I guess this is why people drink a lot, to buy some sleep.

My brother Amos sleeps in Rainy water, so he knows how socked he is, am sure he must have been praying to God that, he is not thrown out of State House to catch a cold outside.

However, all those who celebrated that the duo have not been fired, may not celebrate for long because, if President Lungu wants to see, IMF helping Zambia, he has to act on some of these people or else, Felix Mutati will be dancing on fire to meet the 2017 budget obligations.

When I called one of my sources to double check on the facts, he simply said, “they can hide the truth and refuse to do what is right, that is not our problem, but IMF will not help Zambia”.

On the local scene, powerful groups are also pulling strings in a bid to control State House and President Lungu is like a man with many women around him, each of them trying to gain a upper hand on the small salary (govt coffers) this man gets.

Some of these big financiers of the PF are actually pulling the strings by giving information to the International bodies about the corruption doing on in State House. It is this information which is being put on President Lungu and others to act.

Someone told me that, as a Country Zambia is losing over 3 million dollars in illicit transaction every week, yet they want 1.5 billion which they can easily raise if only they close up on corruption.

My brothers and sisters corruption is real and don’t doubt it, but rather question why President Lungu plays lip service and accuse ACC when he is the one that seem to be living comfortably with it.

I till have a bit of hope that President Lungu will act because, I believe he listens and pressure will mount as we get into 2017 when some of these reports will be flying around on the international scene.

I can’t wait for President Lungu to have something like what HH has (courage), in spite of his other weaknesses, to make bold decisions for the good of the Country. On the other hand I understand how difficult it is to cut a quick hand that, you use to snatch food from others.

I am not retracting anything because it is not poor information from my informers but poor decision by the one that has to act if my article goes without action.

