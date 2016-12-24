Amos Chanda Responds To Rumours His Job Is On The Line

Amos Chanda gave the perfect response to rumours that he was in line to be fired by President Edgar Lungu by getting down to business to issue a routine Presidential statement.

Chanda whose name hit the airwaves that him and political advisor Kaiser Zulu had been fired but he was back at the President’s service penning notes from the cabinet meeting President Lungu held.

The Head of State has been meeting his ministers in the final stretch of the year to reflect on the successes and challenges of 2016.

The Head of State met cabinet ministers on Thursday to be on the same page with his lieutenants.

President Lungu followed up the meetings with provincial ministers across the 10 regions to take a closer at the various demands.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT:

PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU GIVES INSIGHTS INTO 2017 AS YEAR OF ACTION

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu called a special session of Cabinet on Thursday, December 22, 2016 to reflects on the review the achievements and challenges of 2016 so that he plans for a more robust approach to the administration of Government in 2017.

And today, Friday, December 23, 2016, the President held another session specifically for Provincial

Ministers to discuss provincial administration and other matters incidental to the wellbeing of the country’s 10 regions.

During the Thursday meeting, Cabinet and Provincial Ministers reflected on Government performance in 2016 and dialogued on a broad range of strategies aimed at enhancing the delivery of quality services to the people.

“In order to improve the livelihoods of our people, it is important for us to take stock of what we have done this far so that we can chart the way forward in a more structured way. My national development agenda will be guided by the wisdom of broad consultation within and outside government,” President Lungu said.

“I am seeking the broadest consensus possible in my quest to develop the country. But there will no room for procrastination and lethargy in the execution of government programmes. I am pleased to learn that my ministers share my impatience at the undue delays in the execution of decisions. We have to break with the business as usual approach.”

From 11:00hours in the morning until 20:00 hours in evening, Cabinet reflected on the achievements of

2016 notwithstanding the challenges of elections that consumed a lot of time away from real

development challenges.

“We have to move fast to recover some of this lost time. To this effect, I gave direction on how we ought to move as a team. We have to re-examine critically, all aspects of Government administration within the context of the new constitutional and legal framework following the passage of the new constitution in 2016. We have to look, not just a the cost of running government, but also the redefined relationships between and among different government departments in the light of the new constitutional order,” the Head od State said.

The President guided that necessary re-alignments must quickly be made to ensure the new

constitutional and administrative creations can function properly in a coordinated manner and within the country’s limited resource envelope.

The President has underscored the need for Cabinet to work as coordinated team and expects all ministers to be conscious of the crosscutting nature of government if they were to succeed in delivering effectively and efficiently.

The PF Government has a huge task to deliver on the promises on which we premised our campaigns in the last general elections hence the need for the ministers to work extremely hard and together.

Issued by:

AMOS CHANDA

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)

STATE HOUSE