Hichilema & GBM Report Report Judge To JSC

The opposition UPND has found another target in the judiciary having reported Judge Mwila Chitabo to the Judicial Complaints Authority for alleged gross misconduct.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba have written to the Judicial Complaints Authority over the suspending of the hearing the right to be heard matter in the Presidential petition.

The duo has been pelting missiles at the judiciary when it suits them and also coming to the defence of the judiciary when others raise issue with the judiciary.

Judge Chitabo has halted the hearing of the petition following chaotic scenes at the High Court last Thursday that saw UPND cadres damage property.