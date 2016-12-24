Kazala Mocks Mental Patients In His Christmas Message

Suspended FAZ thief Richard Kazala has mocked mental patients in his Christmas message posted on social media today.

Kazala, who is in the habit of using social media to flaunt his ego, has this time sunk another low posting; “From all of us here at Chainama Mental Hospital, we wish you a happy Christmas and a prosperous 1720 we miss you so much, things are not the same here without you. Please come back.”

The suspended FAZ vice-president spiced his message with an emoji displaying massive excitement.

Based in Chingola, Kazala has often thrown mud at his opponents using emissaries and social media. When he won the FAZ elections in March 2016, he mocked the losing candidate and closest rival Pivoty Simwanza as a “fake chosen one.”

Kazala is currently banned from all football activities after stealing public funds amounting to K150, 000 together with his sidekick Blackwell Siwale. The duo stole money from match ticket revenue in October this year. Their fate will be decided by the FAZ council in March next year.

Both Kazala and Siwale have not responded to the allegations levelled against them. Councillors are still waiting to read Kazala and Siwale’s exculpatory letters.

Meanwhile, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has issued a decent and sober Christmas message to the football fraternity.

Kamanga’s message posted on the FAZ facebook page reads; “On behalf of the Football Association of Zambia Executive Committee and the Secretariat, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous 2017.”