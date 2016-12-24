Justice Minister Given Lubinda has announced a ban of wearing of political party regalia within court premises.
The move seems to have been motivated by the recent fracas at the Lusaka High Court that saw police and UPND cadres clash.
Over 40 cadres were arrested and charged with riotous behaviour and malicious damage to property.
Lubinda said the move was meant to take politics out of the justice system.
He stressed that the ban will be applied across all political parties including the ruling Patriotic Front.
Political observers will keep an eye on how this ban will be effected with some Members of Parliament having their cases of appeal in the Constitutional Court.
Curiously also the number of cadres escorting a political figure to court will also be in focus as this verbal order is implemented.
One Response to “Lubinda Bans Political Part Regalia At Court”
Native
What law in the constitution of zambia is Given Lubinda applying? As litigants political parties have a right to distinctly identify themselves, do they not? It is not the regalia that causes riots but the core handling of litigation cases, Zabwino Palibe’s (ZP) mis-handling of crowds that ignites mayhem. There is no way party regalia can “sway” a court’s adjudication of a case. Even Nelson Mandela and colleagues were escorted by “clearly distinct” ANC members/supporters to the Rivonia trial that convicted them, consequently sentencing them to life imprisonment on Robben island prison. If PF ministers and their boss were as creative in managing the zambian economy this country would have grown beyond what Levy’s/RB’s MMD lifted it to up until sept. 2011. Those cadres have a legitimate right to attend such cases and they also have a right to distinctly identify themselves as “litigants”. After all they belong to a duly registered organization that pays fees for their political status and file annual returns over and above that. They pay election nomination and participation fees at each election to earn the legitimate right to wear their regalia. This goes for all other parties too.