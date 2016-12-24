Lubinda Bans Political Part Regalia At Court

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has announced a ban of wearing of political party regalia within court premises.

The move seems to have been motivated by the recent fracas at the Lusaka High Court that saw police and UPND cadres clash.

Over 40 cadres were arrested and charged with riotous behaviour and malicious damage to property.

Lubinda said the move was meant to take politics out of the justice system.

He stressed that the ban will be applied across all political parties including the ruling Patriotic Front.

Political observers will keep an eye on how this ban will be effected with some Members of Parliament having their cases of appeal in the Constitutional Court.

Curiously also the number of cadres escorting a political figure to court will also be in focus as this verbal order is implemented.