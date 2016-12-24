Opinion: UPND And Its Confrontational Politics

On the morning of September, 20 2011 at his Omelo Mumba Road residence in Rhodespark, then leading Zambian opposition leader Michael Sata of the Patriotic Front struck a resigned figure when a team of his party soldiers stormed his yard looking to him to give them the all clear to raise hell.

Led by PF Kanyama candidate Colonel Garry Chanda, the foot soldiers had come to whine about the early violent protests in Kanyama Constituency where youth suspicious of electoral malpractices ran riot storming voting centres. Col Chanda and co were eager to impress on the understandably subdued King Cobra who was going to the ballot for the fourth time having tested defeat in 2001, 2006, 2008 before going into the 2011 poll. Chanda and his team were disappointed when Sata sent them back to Kanyama and be on watch. He crudely told them that if they spent time running around each time there was suspicion of malpractice they would end up losing everything. “Just go back there what do you think I am going to do here? If they want to steal let them just steal! With that they scampered out of his yard. What they may not have known is that by this time, once venomous cobra had leant never to always be confrontation in politics. He had learnt through defeat that the only way for him was the clean way. He was never going to force matters.

Looking at how many battle fronts the UPND has opened in their pursuit of the imagined victory, they may end up losing on time to build up on their strengths and may be minimize their weaknesses.

For once, the UPND is a party that is not new to election petitions having gone through perhaps the most expensive petition that dragged on for years when late Anderson Kambela Mazoka challenged the narrow victory Levy Mwanawasa.

Having assembled the crème del le crème of Zambian lawyers, the UPND threw everything they had but that still ended in defeat.

Sata having watched this process had toyed with the idea of taking the court route in 2008 but thought better of it and instead went to work.

Three years, against heavy odds his better judgment and hard work was to pay off.

Maybe that is the route the UPND should consider adopting rather than scampering all over looking for electoral victory through a technicality.

Understandably election defeat is painful that is why it is supposed to motivate you to work harder.

The UPND will not find a better substitute to cure election grief than with hard work. It does not help them that they have antagonized the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the judiciary and everyone else who does not hold their view.

Even in football as Zambia learnt through a bitter experience with Jean Fidel Diramba that all the complaints we raised no matter how legitimate never earned us a World Cup at the US 1994 tournament.

Rather than pick up fights at every turn, the UPND better get back to work and hope for better luck next time. After all they are within inches of forming the next government. They came close at the last election and this is the time to consolidate those loopholes for a finer finish in 2021.

However, at the rate they are going including even a go at the Judicial Complaints Commission, they may have nowhere to run to. And hell knows who will be next to be harangued.