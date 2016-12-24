Singer Suwilanji Weds

Gospel artiste Mirriam Mumba popularly known as Suwilanji bade farewell today walked down the aisle to marry the man of her dreams.
She has graced the stage with gospel hits, and now is the moment to settle down in holy matrimony.
Suwilanji said “I do!”
3 Comments
sheila
Thats wonderful,im happy for u.May the Good Lord grant you all the happiness that comes with marriage.
teza nonde yamba
congratulations to you my sister, it z well with you and your husband God bless you.
Dephary
Conglaturation my best artist