Singer Suwilanji Weds

|

singer-suwilanjiGospel artiste Mirriam Mumba popularly known as Suwilanji bade farewell today walked down the aisle to marry the man of her dreams.

She has graced the stage with gospel hits, and now is the moment to settle down in holy matrimony.

Suwilanji said “I do!”

3 Comments

  1. sheila

    Thats wonderful,im happy for u.May the Good Lord grant you all the happiness that comes with marriage.

    Reply

  2. teza nonde yamba

    congratulations to you my sister, it z well with you and your husband God bless you.

    Reply

  3. Dephary

    Conglaturation my best artist

    Reply

