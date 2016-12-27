Hichilema Should Apologize To Judiciary, says Tayali

Political commentator Chilufya Tayali says UPND President Hakainde Hichilema should have been apologizing to the Chief Justice and Judge Mwila Chitabo instead of admonishing them.

Tayali said that Hichilema may have been more conciliatory given the conduct of UPND cadres at the High Court grounds that left property damaged with 45 people arrested.

In the aftermath of the court disorder Judge Chitabo halted the hearing of the petition with Hichilema writing to the Judicial Complaints Authority over the former’s stopping the case.

Below is Tayali’s write up:

HH SHOULD HAVE WRITTEN AN APOLOGY LETTER INSTEAD OF COMPLAINING TO THE CJ AND JCC

==========================

People think I hate HH, but far from it, I have no reason to do that, if anything, I wish I had cattle, I would have gone for his beautiful daughter. Anyway, I have a future with Tasila as First lady in 2021.

The problem I have with HH is the way he does things and his self-righteousness, all-knowing, most intelligent, most educated, best leader, almost godly attitude. HH does not see any good in others and he is never wrong, together with his UPND cadres and supporters, but everybody else.

What happened at the High Court could not have happened had the UPND cadres stayed home. HH knows the rules about gatherings so he should have prevented that clash with the police.

The fact that, PF or any other political party does the same is no excuse for misbehavior. Economic and Equity Party (EEP) will not follow suite and that is why we are going to fight all political parties engaging in violence and disorder which affects innocent citizens at the end of the day.

I don’t blame the police because they were just doing their job to disperse an unlawful assembly. Of course the shooting of citizens with live bullets is wrong and I condemn that.

I also agree with the letter of Judge Chitabo to adjourn HH’s case indefinitely because the situation is not conducive. Things need to cool down before we continue.

I, therefore, think that the letters by HH to the Chief Justice and the Judicial Complaint Commission against Judge Chitabo are in bad faith and failure to accept the mistakes by the UPND in keeping law and order.

If HH was a responsible leader, he should have written an apology letter to the Chief Justice and Judge Chitabo (through HH’s lawyers) for the fracas at the High Court. But, no, HH and the UPND are never wrong, it is Judge Chitabo who needs to be disciplined and not HH and his cadres.

This is the kind of thing I hate about HH, his style of leadership is at various with our democratic tenets and modern day politics.

The Chief Justice and the JCC should totally ignore the letters by HH so that they can concentrate on other things more important. If anything, they should ask them to apologise and repair the damages on the Courts properties.

This behavior of political parties revolting against a Judge when he or she rules against them, should be stopped because Judges dispense justice in their wisdom or lack of it. It is not that they are used each time the rule against anybody.

Of course others are compromised but Judge Chitabo has been very fair otherwise the UPND would have closed this case when the Attorney General applied that the case be be thrown out. They celebrated when Judge Chitabo ruled that the case should be heard, now they are throwing stones at the same Judge that he should recuse himself, just because he is trying to prevent anarchy.

Anyway, nothing is good for HH unless it favors him, no wonder he participated in Privatization, because it was beneficial to him. I wonder what benefits he has seen in being President which makes him so passionate and ready to fight even God, just to be President.

EEP is here to do proper politics not this bitterness and all-everything of HH. We will appreciate when it is due and we will admonish where things are wrong. We will also not endanger innocent citizens in running battles. This is not Chachacha time of throwing stones.