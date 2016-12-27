Kambwili Dares ACC; “Release Findings Of Your Corruption Probe On Me”

Former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili is getting more daring in his free spirited style challenging the Anti Corruption Commission to release findings on the probe against him.

The Roan Member of Parliament said that no one will force him out of the ruling PF as it his baby.

Addressing members at the Mpatamatu Pentecostal Assemblies of God in Luanshya a fired up Kambwili who addressed the meeting in Bemba said the ACC should share with the public whatever they found.

He said that he had never stolen anything from government where he has so far served as Sports Minister before taking up the information portfolio.

Kambwili caused laugher in church when he said that as Sports Minister he had nothing to steal unless people expected him to steal footballs.

“Nali Sports Minister kuti naiba inshi amabbola elo naya ku information kuti iba inyushi? (Loosely translated as I was Sports Minister what can I steal there? I was at Information could I have stolen newspapers?” he said.

“Let them release the findings don’t they say the truth will set you free?”

He said that he remained loyal to President Edgar Lungu whom he acknowledged as President.

Kambwili is reportedly working to destabilize the PF in league with fired deputy chairperson of elections Kelvin Fube.

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo seems to be in the way of Kambwili with the duo having already clashed over insinuations over whose got more rights as a PF member.