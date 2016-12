Women continue to update their now routine deadly murders of the male folk with a 43-year old woman of Kapatmoyo Village in Luapula stabbing her husband.

Florence Chitalu stabbed her husband Gideon Chanda after he chastised her for making a habit of accruing too much debt.

Chanda was stabbed in the chest and died out of his bleeding.

There has been an upsurge in women killing men in 2016 with cases becoming a societal threat.