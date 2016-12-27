Mpombo Jr Goes To Reformatory Schook

Murder convicted George Mpombo Junior will have to be confined at Katombora Reformatory Centre for 12 months before his fate is finally decided.

The son of former defence minister George Mpombo was found guilty of murder by the Ndola High Court after having shot dead and decapitating his girlfriend’s head.

Justice Emelia Sunkutu said the death sentence could not be applied on the 17 year old as he was a juvenile but will be detained at the President’s pleasure.

Justice Sunkutu said she would recommend that at least a 10 year jail sentence be imposed on him once he attains the age of 18.

The gruesome murder has left an indelible mark on the Zambian judicial system given the horrific manner it was executed.