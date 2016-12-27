Opinion: PF Can Ignore The Monster In KBF At Own Peril

The zeal with which Kelvin Bwalya Fube is taking pot shots at the ruling Patriotic Front top brass is interesting. For time on end since his dismissal as deputy chairperson for elections, KBF has been on the loose tearing down the PF.

Naturally as a lawyer KBF must probably be just exercising his freedom of speech no matter how detrimental it may be to the same organization that he seeks to serve. As a junior official in the ruling PF, KBF should well know that no matter how entitled to free speech he may think there are always rules to any institution.

It naturally makes for juicy stories for the media to have a trouble maker within a big organization like the PF. At some point the juice is going to run out and the brother will have to face the reality of his sentiments. As they say Mumbwe Pakulila ninshi pali epo anshintilisha amatako (loosely translated as for a Hyena to make some noise it must know where its source of strength lies).

It is very clear that KBF is not alone in this crusade to oust the PF top leadership. He has been on it for too long to understand that there is a wider scheme to promote dissent in the PF. There seems to be two rallying points with Chishimba Kambwili spearheading the Copperbelt cell while KBF is stoking the fires in Lusaka.

The duo have made feeble attempts at denying the link stressing each one is acting on their own but the writing is certainly on the wall. Kapata has appeared as their common target with both gentlemen hitting hard at the Mandevu lawmaker.

The scheme has been stealthily cloaked in some kind of ‘Save the True Green’ PF on account that founder party members have been neglected.

In truth the brethren are positioning themselves for 2021 where they envisage President Lungu may not exercise his right to contest as it is still mired in constitutional semantics.

So President Lungu and his lieutenants should be careful not to be dismissive of the monster behind KBF for it could prove their undoing in the long run.

Otherwise the battle for the heart and soul of the PF is far from over and when push comes to shove, KBF is hardly a man who minds to play dirty. Unless of course somebody missed their lesson in the PF electoral manuscript that at some point had KBF commandeering the Anti Rigging Zambia unit and the more learned friends at law in legal circles know a few things about his cases of misconduct before the Legal Practitioners Committee Disciplinary Code. Need we talk about his long fingers?