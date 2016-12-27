PF Identifies Rebellious Southern Province Chiefs

The Patriotic Front has brought to the fore a ploy by some traditional leaders in Southern Province to direct their subjects not to accept farming inputs provided for by government.

PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya told a media briefing that they had verifiable information that some traditional leaders had directed their subjects to decline government supplied inputs on account that they were delivered late.

Bwalya said the move may lead to the people in the opposition dominated region to suffer from hunger.

He said that there was a perception drilled in the Southern Province mass that President Edgar Lungu and his government knew nothing about agriculture.

“We have verifiable information that some chiefs, headmen and women are telling their people not to accept inputs provided for by government saying the government was late in delivering the inputs,” he said.

Recently President Lungu issued a directive that inputs be delivered across the country within a week since the rain season had intensified.