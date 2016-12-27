Pres. Lungu Ready For PF Convention, Mocks UPND ‘Dictatorship’

President Edgar Lungu made good on the opposition UPND saying they will not hold a convention to renew the mandate of its leaders by announcing the ruling Patriotic Front will not shy away from such a challenge.

The Head of State said that the PF would be above undemocratic practices that deprived the membership of electing their leadership.

UPND vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba shockingly said that his party had no reason to hold a convention because the leadership was already in place.

He said that five-time presidential election losing participant Hakainde Hichilema will be the party’s candidate in 2021.

President Lungu said the PF believed in the routine renewal of mandate by office bearers.