20 Die in Christmas Road Accidents

Twenty people died in road traffic accidents during the Christmas period with the country recording 201 accidents.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said there were 12 serious Road Traffic Accidents in which 34 people were seriously injured with 52 classified as Slight Injury Road Traffic Accidents in which 69 persons sustained minor injuries.

BELOW IS THE FULL ZAMBIA POLICE STATEMENT

LUSAKA, 27TH DECEMBER, 2016 – The period between 24th December, 2016 and 26th December, 2016 was generally peaceful and as Zambia Police, we would like to thank members of the public for conducting their Christmas celebrations in a peaceful manner. We would also want to congratulate police officers across the country for staging a spirited stance in crime prevention through intensified patrols.

We however recorded some criminal activities around the country during the period under review and the highest crime recorded was Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm with 64 cases followed by 48 cases of general Thefts, 26 House Breaking and 11 cases of unlawful wounding.

Other cases are seven (07) Thefts from Motor Vehicle, six (06) Burglary and Theft, five (05) murder, four theft of motor vehicles of which one was recovered and three reports of Rape. We also recorded two shooting incidences which happened in Lusaka’s Woodlands in which one person died and another in Central Province.

Our aim as Zambia Police is to ensure that these recorded statistics during Christmas period reduce hence as the festive period continues, police officers will continue conducting foot and motorised patrols during both day and night time. These patrols will be conducted on both highways and communities to ensure that people celebrate in a crime free environment.

On accident statistics, from 23rd December, 2016 at 18 00 hours to 27th December, 2016 at 06 00 hours, the country recorded 201 accidents out of which 15 were fatal Road Traffic accidents in which 20 people died, 12 were serious Road Traffic Accidents in which 34 people were seriously injured and 52 were classified as Slight Injury Road Traffic Accidents in which 69 persons sustained minor injuries. 122 were damages only Road Traffic Accidents which did not involve any injuries to persons.

Lusaka recorded 113 road Traffic Accidents with four deaths followed by Copperbelt which recorded 41 accidents with one death, Muchinga had 12 accidents with three deaths and Southern had 11 accidents with two deaths. Luapula had four accidents in which three people died, North Western also had four accidents with three deaths, Eastern had three accidents with three deaths Central province had eight accidents with one death while Western and Northern Provinces had 3 and 2 accidents respectively and did not record any death.

Last year the statistics for accidents were from 24th December, 2015, 0600 hours to 26th December, 2015, 1800 hours and the country recorded 99 Road Traffic Accidents countrywide with 13 fatalities.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER