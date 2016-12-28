Another Man Hacked By Girlfriend In Luanshya

Another man has been murdered by his girlfriend adding to the growing list of killings perpetuated by the female specie.

Fifty year old Stephen Mulenga of Mpatamatu Township of Luanshya was hacked on the head with a hoe by his 22-year old girlfriend identified as Bwalya Komakoma on Christmas day.

Mulenga had gone to visit his girlfriend whom he found with another man with a fight ensuing leading to Bwalya using a hoe to hack the former.

The deceased did not die on the spot but later lost the battle with life on the way to the hospital.

Murders by ladies have become a common occurrence with the gruesome manner they are executed becoming something of neighbourhood legend.