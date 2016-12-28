KCM Bullies Yaluma To Extend Deadline for Paying Contractors

Mines minister Christopher Yaluma was shown where real power lies between government and the mining firms when Konkoka Copper Mines pushed the payment of otstanding arrears to local contractors and suppliers to January 30.

Yaluma had given the local suppliers false hope last week by giving KCM a brash ultimatum that was supposed to lapse on Tuesday by which obligations may have been met.

In a theatrical feat Yaluma promised that he would not leave Chingola until all the contractors are paid their dues.

Yaluma had warned that he would not allow KCM pay contractors in instalments.

The Minister finally had to eat humble pie after another round of meetings with the mining firm that released US$4, 000, 000 to pay labour based contractors as a priority out of the over US$200, 000, 000 owed to contractors.

On Friday the contractors and suppliers locked down KCM offices demanding that they be paid their dues forcing Yaluma to rush to the Copperbelt to calm the situation.

Contractors will now have to wait for the January 31 deadline.