Muzungu Anikonde Horse Shoe Workers Deny Abuse

The ‘Horse Shoe’ saga in a new twist, as workers come to the defence of Joyce Nonde.

This surely a slap in the face for those that have come to the defence of the workers especially the Human Rights Commission (HRC).

Accordingly, the affected workers stormed MUVI TV studios in Lusaka to speak out on the matter.

The workers have termed the Human Rights Commission findings of abuse of their rights by the Restaurant management as untrue.

They say there is no abuse of workers at the restaurant as highlighted by Labour Minister, Joyce Simukoko.