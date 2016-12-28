Sata’s Relative Jailed For Abuse Of Authority

Former Permanent Secretary at Cabinet Office in charge of administration Annie Sinyangwe has been handed a 12 months jail sentence for abuse of authority of office.

Lusaka Magistrate Lameck Mwale jailed Sinyangwe who also later served Permanent Secretary in Southern Province after he found her guilty of corruption involving K 89, 253.

Sinyangwe is said to have irregularly awarded a tender to renovate the car park at Cabinet Office to a company she had an interest in whilst serving there.

Magistrate Mwale found Sinyangwe, 49, of plot No. SUB G/16520 off Kasama road Lilayi old Airstrip guilty of one count of Wilful Failure to Comply with Applicable Procedure Relating to Procurement contrary to Section 34 (2) B as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Sinyangwe wilfully failed to comply with the law and applicable procedure relating to procurement when she awarded a contract for paving of Cabinet Office Car Park to Moonstone Investments Limited valued at K 89, 253.44, a matter or transaction prejudicial to the interests of cabinet Office, a public body under the Government of the Republic of Zambia.