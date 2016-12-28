The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) is set to increase the TV licence fee from K3 to K30.
Sources at the public media institution say that the move was arrived after a meeting with partners Star Times.
TV Licence has been one of the most controversial taxes on TV with the public even not satisfied with the K3 they pay complaining about the content.
There is no ducking paying the TV licence as anyone who pays for electricity through Zesco bills is slapped with the fee.
One Response to “ZNBC Moots TV Licence Hike From K3 to K30”
Bukwe
I will still not watch that rubbish propaganda useless TV channel.
No matter what the fee.
Its just for PF supporters after it was promised not to be like MMD days.
It even took the courts to force Deadnbc to show opposition paid for advert.
This has to be the worst govt station for bad quality vision, sound and shows.