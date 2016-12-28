ZNBC Moots TV Licence Hike From K3 to K30

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) is set to increase the TV licence fee from K3 to K30.

Sources at the public media institution say that the move was arrived after a meeting with partners Star Times.

TV Licence has been one of the most controversial taxes on TV with the public even not satisfied with the K3 they pay complaining about the content.

There is no ducking paying the TV licence as anyone who pays for electricity through Zesco bills is slapped with the fee.