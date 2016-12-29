CORRECTION: ZNBC TV Licence Remains K3; Optional K30 Is For Additional Channels

ZNBC has explained that the joint venture between the National Broadcaster and Chinese digital television provider Star Times will not affect the K3 TV licence fee currently charged.

The company states that Star Times has started rolling out top set boxes for watching digital television under the Top Star brand.

Top Star is the sole carrier of digital television in Zambia and will include all local channels that have gone digital.

ZNBC TV1, TV2, TV3, Parliament TV, CBC, Prime TV, Hope Channel, and many other local channels can be watched through the Top Star decoder.

The decoders are pegged at K200 and no subscription will be required to watch local channels whilst other international channels can be accessed at K30 per month effective February 2017.

“There is no increment in the usual K3 TV Licence as reported by some quarters of society in the media,” the corporation explains.

EDITOR’S APOLOGY

We sincierely apologize for the mix-up in our earlier article suggesting the new TV licence had been hiked from K3 to K30.

We hope the afore-published explanation settles the debate around the TV licence and subscription fee.

Happy News Year!!!