Pres. Lungu Leads Zambia’s Silver Jubilee Celebrations As Christian Nation

President Edgar Lungu was today joined by First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda in the commemoration 25 years since the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

During the commemoration service held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre President Lungu re-affirmed the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

Second Republican President Frederick Chiluba declared Zambia a Christian nation on 29th December, 1991.

On the occasion to mark the occasion, late President Chiluba’s press aide Emmanuel Mwamba penned a tribute to his former boss.

Below is the full statement:

Dr. Frederick Chiluba Should have lived to see this day

On 29th December 1991, barely two months in Office stood at the steps of State House and did a prophetic act.

He decreed and declared that Zambia was now a Christian Nation.

Dr. Chiluba was walking a spiritual path that destines Zambia to a place, to a role and to a special standing in the world.

This spiritual act fulfils a longstanding prophecy from explorer and missionary Dr. David Livingstone.

At his death-bed in Chitambo, Serenje David Livingstone said:

“Lord, on this land where I rest my bended knees, let it become a mighty Christian nation, a beacon of hope to the African continent and a light to the rest of the world”

On 1st May,1873 In Chitambo Village, David Livingstone died on His Knees while praying this recorded prayer.

It was a joy to see dignitaries led by President Edgar Lungu and First President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda to commemorate this glorious day that recognises Jesus as Lord over Zambia.

Everything about our country is special and glorifies God from its name, to its national anthem to the fear of God by its people.

I wish Dr. Chiluba lived to see this day when a spiritual and instructive act he did 25years ago began to bear fruits.