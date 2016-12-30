Radio Mano Journalists Set Free

The state has discontinued the case involving five Radio Mano journalists accused of insulting Patriotic Front officials in Kasama.

Matters came to a head when the journalists angrily confronted the party officials who had appeared on a radio program accusing the scribes of being corrupt and unethical.

The PF officials reported the matter to the police who arrested the journalists and threw them in cells.

On November, 9 2016 journalists Tobias Mangani, Patrick Kabwe, Henry Kangwa, Nzala Hangubo and Abigail Musonda allegedly had an altercation with PF officials whom they have had generally had a feisty relationship on account that the media house is pro opposition UPND.

The state has entered a Nolle Prosequi in a case in which five Radio Mano journalists were accused of using insulting language against two Patriotic Front-PF officials.

All the journalists pleaded not guilty to the charges of insulting that were said to be contrary to Section 179 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Kaongo, the State indicated that it was withdrawing the case in line with promoting press freedom.

The accusers were identified as Charles Kashishi and Yona Chishimba and Peter all officials of the ruling PF under the party’s media team in the Northern Province.

Police rounded up the journalists on 15th November 2016 after a complained was filed by the PF officials.