UNZA Launches Loan Scheme; 2,009 Students Awarded

The Ministry of Higher Education has announced the successful applicants for the loan scheme for the University of Zambia first year students.

Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo has announced that 2009 candidates were successful out of the 5, 439 applicants.

The announcement paves way for the re-opening of the University of Zambia this Sunday when first year students report for the 2017/18 Academic Year after having been postponed.

Professor Luo said that of the 5, 439 applicants 1028 were already in the system and had to be removed for having attempted to take advantage of the lapses in the old scheme.

Parliament voted to replace the bursary scheme with a Loans and Scholarship Scheme that takes effect this academic year.

First year students will report on Sunday while returning students will be back on campus on January 8, 2017.