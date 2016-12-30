Zambia’s Inflation At 7.5 At Close Of 2016

The inflation rate for December 2016 has closed at an impressive 7.5% standing consistently with the target set by the Bank of Zambia.

It marks a drop from last month’s 8.8% that was recorded in November 2016.

The Bank of Zambia had set a target of single digit inflation at the close of 2016 and will be happy to have met that target.

Central Statistical Office (CSO) Director John Kalumbi said that 7.5% was the year on year increase from where it stood last year at the same time.

Kalumbi said the national economy in the first half of 2016 grew by 4 percent with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) standing at 60.4-billion kwacha.