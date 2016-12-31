Zanaco Coach Numba’s Wife Dies On New Year’s Eve

Zanaco and Zambia Under-17 head coach Mumamba Numba wife, Salome, has died after collapsing at her home in Woodlands.

Salome and Numba have been child-hood sweethearts. They moved together from the Copperbelt to Lusaka where Numba was to join Zanaco as a player, a team he has moved on to spearhead as coach post his playing career.

Numba’s wife is also heralded among family members as taking very good care of Numba’s late brother.

Numba Mwila perished in the 1993 Gabon air disaster which claimed the lives of 18 Zambian players.

Numba Mwila’s children have gone through the care of a motherly Salome.

The couple has been enjoying the prime of their union. Mumamba Numba was recently named coach of the year 2016 after landing Zanaco the Super Division title and helping the Bankers reach the Barclays Cup final in his full debut season as boss.

Salome collapsed and died at Saint Johns Hospital on Saturday morning.

Funeral gathering is at House Number 10938 (Off Buluwe Road), Woodlands, Lusaka.