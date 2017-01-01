Kambwili Faces PF Expulsion For Accusing Luanshya Mayor Of Practicing Witchcraft

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has given Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili a seven day-ultimatum in which to exculpate himself or face disciplinary action for, among other things, accusing Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda of practicing witchcraft.

According to the Daily Nation, both PF secretary general Davies Mwila and Kambwili have confirmed but could neither divulge more information on the content of the letter nor avail the document to the reporter.

Mwila said the matter was being handled as an internal issue and that the secretariat was not obliged to avail it to the media.

“Yes, I can confirm that Mr. Kambwili has been given an exculpatory letter but I cannot avail it to you or divulge more information because we are handling it as an internal party matter.

“Since it looks like he has given you this information, go to him and demand for the letter because we will not avail you with the letter you are asking for,” Mwila said before cutting the line.

And when contacted for a comment, Kambwili confirmed the party’s action on him but referred the reporter back to the secretariat to get the letter, saying they were the ones who issued it.

Kambwili, however, explained that one of the charges slapped against him was his alleged accusation that Chanda was practicing witchcraft, adding that as a loyal and law-abiding member of the PF, he would respond to the charges levelled against him.