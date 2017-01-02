Kambwili Ready To Face PF DC

Former information minister Chishimba Kambwili has thrown back the gauntlet at his accusers of gross misconduct by saying he will exculpate himself.

The outspoken Roan Member of Parliament has become a symbol of dissent in the party with a crusade against new comers in the Patriotic Front his preoccupation.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has charged Kambwili with a charge of gross misconduct with a seven day window to exculpate himself.

Kambwili said the truth will set him free pledging loyalty to the PF although there is an undeclared war taking root underground.

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda filed a complaint with the Secretary General accusing Kambwili of having called him a witch.

Kambwili lays the blame of his dismissal on Chanda with the mining township of Luanshya seemingly becoming too small to the two huge personalities.

He said that he remained loyal to the PF and President Edgar Lungu.