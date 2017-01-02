Letter: Mwamba Peni Linked To Corruption Under Sata Regime

Dear editor

What goes up surely comes down. Former Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary Anne Sinyangwe, niece to the late President Micheal Sata, has been sentenced to 12 months simple imprisonment in a case where she illegally awarded a procurement contract worth over K80,000 – to a proxy for Peni Mwamba another Sata relative.

When Sata became President Anne was one of those relatives appointed from an obscure civil service position to PS at Cabinet. One of her first actions was to write to the Accountant General Kennedy Musonda to have David Mushinge who was Chief Accountant fired.

Following investigations it came to light that she had failed to retire imprest and when Mushinge who was the accountant at Cabinet office that the time recovered the money it was pay back time.

Kennedy Musonda stood his ground that he could not recommend a dismal on such a flimsy ground. Use her influence she had both Mushinge and Musonda retired in national interest.

Karma has revisited her — sentenced to a jail term and lost all she worked for 25 years.

DM