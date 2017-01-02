Mulongoti Salutes Kamanga

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga’s determination to execute transparency and accountability in the running of affairs at the formerly corrupt Football House will yield positive results in 2017, Mike Mulongoti has charged.

The People’s Party (PP) leader and ardent soccer fan said in an interview that Kamanga has in the few months faced opposition in his quest to bring sanity to the sport.

He said the FAZ chief was passionate to instill discipline in the soccer body, the move that has angered some individuals.

“I have confidence in the Kamanga administration to improve the standards of football in Zambia in 2017,

“It is no hidden fact that Kamanga has faced challenges in trying to execute transparency and accountability at an institution with so many loopholes.