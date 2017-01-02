Presidential Hug: Comrades Embrace

All he wanted as a New Year’s present was a presidential hug. And his wish was President Edgar Lungu’s command. It was granted.

Young Jimmy Kafuchi of Ngombe wished for nothing but a Presidential hug “so I gave him one,” states Pres. Lungu in a post on his Facebook page.

“The First Lady and I really enjoyed our New Year visits in various townships of Lusaka as we entered the year 2017. God bless you all abundantly this year and beyond. I thank you,” the likeable leader said.