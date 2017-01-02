  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Presidential Hug: Comrades Embrace
Headlines

Presidential Hug: Comrades Embrace

|

pres-lungu-hug-1All he wanted as a New Year’s present was a presidential hug. And his wish was President Edgar Lungu’s command. It was granted.

Young Jimmy Kafuchi of Ngombe wished for nothing but a Presidential hug “so I gave him one,” states Pres. Lungu in a post on his Facebook page.

“The First Lady and I really enjoyed our New Year visits in various townships of Lusaka as we entered the year 2017. God bless you all abundantly this year and beyond. I thank you,” the likeable leader said.

2 Comments

  1. upthrust froce

    God bless you too much more.

    Reply

  2. NAK

    HAPY NEW YEAR TO YOU TOO.

    Reply

Leave a Reply