South Africa Impounds M’membe’s Trucks

The hunt for anything else liquidation faced Post Newspapers Managing Director Fred M’membe may have stashed away has gone beyond the borders with more trucks suspected to belong to him seized.

A combined team of police officers from Zambia and South Africa impounded the trucks parked in South Africa at Freight Forwarding Company in Gemstone.

M’membe’s Post newspaper was closed last year by Zambia Revenue Authority officers over a disputed tax debt.

A host of creditors have come on board to claim their dues from the publication after former employees moved a motion to wind down operations.

The Lusaka High Court has appointed provisional liquidators for The Post led by Lewis Mosho who has appointed a Manager of the paper in liquidation Robert Chawinga.

M’membe has since re-incarnated The Post as the Mast newspaper under the stewardship of his wife Mutinta.