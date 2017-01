The Energy Regulation Board has announced a rare downward adjustment of prices with effect from midnight.

According to the ERB Board Chairperson Francis Yamba the reduction has been triggered by a change in economic fundamentals like the stability in the exchange rate.

The price for petrol has been reduced K1.20 per litre while diesel has been slashed by a K 0.68 margin with a K 1.22 for Kerosene.