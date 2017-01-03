Katumbi Hails DRC Deal To End Kabila’s Rule

Popular Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader Moise Katumbi has hailed the December 31 that seeks to end President Joseph Kabila’s rule.

The deal struck by both members of the opposition and ruling party which President Kabila is yet to endorse prevents the incumbent from seeking a third term mandate.

Elections, according to the deal, are due in December although concerns abound if President Kabila will honour the agreement.

“I am very happy about this agreement that enables the brave people of Congo to enter 2017 with peace and hope. The Congolese people will be able to go through their first political change in our beautiful country, via democratically, inclusive, transparent and calm elections.

“I want to pay tribute to the many political and outspoken prisoners, who have had the courage to defend the Constitution, in standing against what is wrong, and contributing to the strength of our young democracy.

“Amongst all things, I pray for my bothers and sisters who have sacrificed their lives in order to offer to our country, a brighter and worthy future. The sacrifice of those martyrs will not be vain, the Republic will never forget them.

“I want also to thank the President of the Republic, who has committed not to remain in his position for a third straight mandate, as it is prohibited in our Constitution. With this inclusive agreement, the President of the Republic cannot attempt to modify our Constitution during the transitional period, including via referendum. He committed as well, in front of the National and International Community, to not obstruct its application.

“I remain more determined than ever in continuing my peaceful political battle, hand in hand with my fellow Congolese countrymen. I will continue to fight towards the rise of the Rule of Law and the accession of a successful and fairer DRC for all, in the heart of the African continent.

“This is why I will be a candidate for the upcoming Presidential election in 2017,” declared Katumbi.

FULL STATEMENT following the Political Agreement of December 31, 2017

Brussels, January 3, 2017

On December 31, an historical and inclusive agreement was signed between the opposition and the Presidential majority in the DRC. I am very happy about this agreement that enables the brave people of Congo to enter 2017 with peace and hope. The Congolese people will be able to go through their first political change in our beautiful country, via democratically, inclusive, transparent and calm elections.

My congratulations go to CENCO, who, with patience and abnegation, has managed to lead towards an agreement, through a complex and difficult dialogue. I want to salute the work of all participants, from all political backgrounds, for putting their differences aside, and ensuring that interests of the Congolese people prevails. Everyone was able to let go of usual political quarrels in order to achieve such agreement.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank my fellow Congolese countrymen, whose thirst for liberty, justice, democracy, and political change, pushed us to conclude this deal. Today, it’s this brave and courageous People that are the true hero. This is why I once again call upon your vigilance in order to ensure that this political agreement is respected. No voluntary delays, subterfuge, or blockade will be tolerated.

I want to pay tribute to the many political and outspoken prisoners, who have had the courage to defend the Constitution, in standing against what is wrong, and contributing to the strength of our young democracy.

Amongst all things, I pray for my bothers and sisters who have sacrificed their lives in order to offer to our country, a brighter and worthy future. The sacrifice of those martyrs will not be vain, the Republic will never forget them.

The countries of the region, the UN Security Council, African Union, European Union, USA, and the members of the International Community deserve our utmost recognition. By helping and supporting the Republic, by defending the interests of the Congolese People, they have worked towards the setting up of an inclusive dialogue under the leadership of CENCO. They have also ensured its outcome.

I want also to thank the President of the Republic, who has committed not to remain in his position for a third straight mandate, as it is prohibited in our Constitution. With this inclusive agreement, the President of the Republic cannot attempt to modify our Constitution during the transitional period, including via referendum. He committed as well, in front of the National and International Community, to not obstruct its application.

As for me, in order to enable the signature of this historical agreement, preserve peace and National cohesion, I didn’t want to make my situation a blockade to any deal, despite my unfair condemnation and judicial proceedings. I therefore accepted that my dossier would be handled by the bishops of CENCO, that I trust fully.

This isn’t any resignation nor abdication from my part. I remain more determined than ever in continuing my peaceful political battle, hand in hand with my fellow Congolese countrymen. I will continue to fight towards the rise of the Rule of Law and the accession of a successful and fairer DRC for all, in the heart of the African continent.

This is why I will be a candidate for the upcoming Presidential election in 2017.

My best wishes and happy new year to all!

Moise Katumbi Chapwe