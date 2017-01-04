Amb. Albert Muchanga: Zambia’s Candidate For AU Commissioner For Trade & Industry

Zambia’s candidate for the position of African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry Ambassador Albert Muchanga says he wants to transform the aspiration of the continent into reality.
Ambassador Muchanga says his mission is to influence and become an effective team player to ensuring Africa emerges with a superior and sustainable economic value.
“At the level of the senior management term, I will promote synergies across portfolios, departments and units so that the African Union Commission achieves alignment of programmes, structures and resources to enable it deliver the best value to its stakeholders; set the proper tone and style to create a strong organizational culture; as well as communicate effectively to stakeholders and other constituencies.
Our key stakeholders are the African Union Member States and the people that they represent. Superior performance is a key ingredient in building a positive and clear internal and external image of the African Union as it strives to build partnerships within and across continents. In this respect, I will aspire for the highest standards of performance for myself and the colleagues that I will lead. This will be achieved by, inter-alia; defining, identifying and exploiting strong strategic capabilities in the portfolio and the departments and units working under it. This will also involve mobilizing and sustaining learning and growth, as well as leading innovation and change in order to ensure that the core competencies in the portfolio and department do not ossify into core rigidities,” he says.
BELOW IS AMBASSADOR MUCHANGA’S ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION
· 1976 — 1980: Bachelor of Arts (Economics and Business Administration) (1980),
University of Zambia, Lusaka, Zambia,
· 1984 — 1986: Master of Arts (Economics). Vanderbilt University, Nashville TN USA,
· 9 — 21 July, 2000: Training in International Economic Diplomacy, London School of Economics and Political Science, London, United Kingdom.
· 7 — 12 December, 2003. Training in Leading and Managing Change, Columbia Business School, Columbia University, New York USA.
· Participated in other short-term training programmes, seminars and workshops in fields like Commodities and Sustainable Development; Trade Policy, Financial Flows, International Investment and Development, Environmental Policy, Planning and Regional Integration.
· 2014, Advanced Diploma in Leading Innovation and Change, York St John University, UK and Robert Kennedy College, Zurich, focused on four modules (Leading Change and Innovation, Essence of Leadership, Culture and Leadership and Strategic Thinking and Strategic Leadership).
· 2016, Certificate in Speech writing, Bespoke Speechwriting Services, London, United Kingdom.