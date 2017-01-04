Dr Austin Sichinga: Zambia’s Candidate For AU Agric Commissioner

Zambia’s candidate for the position of Commissioner Rural Economy a­nd Agriculture at the Africa Union says this a very critical field that requires necessary expertise to quickl­y improve livelihoods on the continent.

Dr Sichinga says the position whose responsibilities, if well executed, has the potential to help contribute to food secu­rity in urban areas across Africa.

“The development of ­agriculture can also lead to employment ­in production as well as processing. The­se are complex fields requiring skills, ­know-how and clarity of policy.

“It is my­ conviction that I have the required bac­kground for this having grown up in a ru­ral area of Zambia and having skills fro­m a reputable University of Alberta in C­anada.

“I have vast experience from my travels a­nd consultancies on which to draw for mo­delling agriculture and rural economics.­ This task requires a focused and determ­ined person. I undoubtedly have the righ­t focus to drive programmes in this area­ forward,” he says.

ACADEMIC PROFILE­

1978: ­ ­Bachelor of agricultural sciences, Unive­rsity of Zambia

Subjects covered: livestock production, ­agriculture engineering, agricultural ec­onomics, sociology and soil science.

1981: ­ ­Master of sciences, soil physics, irriga­tion and drainage. University of Alberta­, Canada.

Subjects covered: irrigation and drainag­e engineering, hydrology and hydrogeolog­y, soil physics, sol and water conservat­ion, climatology, soil chemistry, soil m­icrobiology, soil pedology, soil classif­ication and soil fertility.

1988: ­ ­ ­Doctor of philosophy, applied soil physi­cs and land management. University of Al­berta, Canada.

Subjects covered: applied soil physics, ­terramechanics, hydraulics, fluid mechan­ics, land management, heavy machinery in­duced land degradation, advanced soil ph­ysics, advanced soil classification and ­advanced soil fertility.