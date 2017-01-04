Dr Austin Sichinga: Zambia’s Candidate For AU Agric Commissioner

Zambia’s candidate for the position of Commissioner Rural Economy and Agriculture at the Africa Union says this a very critical field that requires necessary expertise to quickly improve livelihoods on the continent.
Dr Sichinga says the position whose responsibilities, if well executed, has the potential to help contribute to food security in urban areas across Africa.
“The development of agriculture can also lead to employment in production as well as processing. These are complex fields requiring skills, know-how and clarity of policy.
“It is my conviction that I have the required background for this having grown up in a rural area of Zambia and having skills from a reputable University of Alberta in Canada.
“I have vast experience from my travels and consultancies on which to draw for modelling agriculture and rural economics. This task requires a focused and determined person. I undoubtedly have the right focus to drive programmes in this area forward,” he says.
ACADEMIC PROFILE
1978: Bachelor of agricultural sciences, University of Zambia
Subjects covered: livestock production, agriculture engineering, agricultural economics, sociology and soil science.
1981: Master of sciences, soil physics, irrigation and drainage. University of Alberta, Canada.
Subjects covered: irrigation and drainage engineering, hydrology and hydrogeology, soil physics, sol and water conservation, climatology, soil chemistry, soil microbiology, soil pedology, soil classification and soil fertility.
1988: Doctor of philosophy, applied soil physics and land management. University of Alberta, Canada.
Subjects covered: applied soil physics, terramechanics, hydraulics, fluid mechanics, land management, heavy machinery induced land degradation, advanced soil physics, advanced soil classification and advanced soil fertility.