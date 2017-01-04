Kambwili Toasts 48th Birthday With PF Flavoured Cake

Former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili was a little cryptic in his birthday message as he posted cake with the Patriotic Front all over it.

Kambwili is currently in a multi faceted war in the ruling PF with Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda on one side while in a larger battle he is fighting new comers in the ruling party that he believes have knocked off old timers off the gravy train.

Below is what the Roan Member of Parliament posted:

Today is my birthday.

First of all I would like to thank the almighty for adding another year, birthdays are extremely special and we are blessed to see the years go by.

A big thank you to my children for organising such a thoughtful cake, my passion and drive baked into a cake, what a wonderful gesture.